Skin Cancer Therapeutics Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Ultraviolet radiation is a primary carcinogen that results in UV induced mutations, loss of activity in tumor suppressor genes, and the overexpression of oncogenes in keratinocytes, thus boosting the development of skin malignancies. The skin cancer therapeutics market comprises of various therapies related to skin cancer.

Key Market Trends:

Non-melanoma is expected to hold a Significant Market Share in the Disease Type

According to the ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology), it is estimated that more than 3 million people in the United States are diagnosed with non-melanoma skin cancer each year. Basal cell carcinoma is far more common than squamous cell carcinoma. About 80% of non-melanoma skin cancer is basal cell carcinoma. Similarly, the CCS (Canadian Cancer Society) states that non-melanoma skin cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among Canadians. It makes up at least 40% of all new cancer cases in Canada.

North America dominates the Market and expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. As per the American Academy of Dermatology, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. Most cases of melanoma, the deadliest kind of skin cancer, are caused by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light. It is estimated that approximately 9,500 people in the United States are diagnosed with skin cancer every day. Thus, the increasing incidences of skin cancer in the region is a major factor driving the growth of the market studied. Additionally, the recent advancements of skin cancer therapy, including photodynamic therapy (PDT), have been widely used in treating non-melanoma skin malignancies, thus boosting the growth of the market studied during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Skin Cancer Therapeutics Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Skin Cancer

4.2.2 Extensive R&D Pipelines

4.2.3 Rising Awareness about Skin Cancer

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Side Effects and Complications Associated with Treatment

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Disease Type

5.1.1 Melanoma

5.1.2 Non-melanoma

5.2 Treatment

5.2.1 Chemotherapy

5.2.2 Radiotherapy

5.2.3 Cryosurgery

5.2.4 Immunotherapy

5.2.5 Photodynamic Therapy

5.2.6 Surgery

5.2.7 Other Treatments

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amgen, Inc.

6.1.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

6.1.3 Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.5 Merck & Co., Inc.

6.1.6 Mylan N.V.

6.1.7 Novartis AG

6.1.8 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

6.1.9 Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

