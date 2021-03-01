Germany Aesthetic Devices Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Germany Aesthetic Devices Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

As per the scope of this report, aesthetic devices refer to all medical devices that are used for various cosmetic procedures, which include plastic surgery, unwanted hair removal, excess fat removal, anti-aging, skin tightening, etc., that are used for beautification, correction, and improvement of the body. Aesthetic procedures include both surgical and non-surgical procedures.

Home Settings under End-user Segmentation is expected to grow Fastest during the Forecast Period

The home settings segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.9%, as these devices are proved to be safe and effective for home settings. Hence, rising adoption rates are being observed regarding domestic usage, as well as for anti-aging aesthetic procedures. Over the forecast period, gradual growth is expected for particular segments of the aesthetics industry, as these devices are major part of the Class II category under the FDA.

Detailed TOC of Germany Aesthetic Devices Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Obese Population

4.2.2 Increasing Awareness about Aesthetic Procedures

4.2.3 Rapidly Increasing Aging Population

4.2.4 Rapid Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Safety Regulations for Aesthetic Procedures

4.3.2 Reimbursement Issues

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Device

5.1.1 Energy Based Aesthetic Device

5.1.1.1 Laser Based Aesthetic Device

5.1.1.2 Radiofrequency (RF) Based Aesthetic Device

5.1.1.3 Light Based Aesthetic Device

5.1.1.4 Ultrasound Aesthetic Device

5.1.2 Non Energy Based Aesthetic Device

5.1.2.1 Botulinum Toxin

5.1.2.2 Dermal Fillers and Aesthetic Threads

5.1.2.3 Chemical Peels

5.1.2.4 Microdermabrasion

5.1.2.5 Implants

5.1.2.5.1 Facial Implants

5.1.2.5.2 Breast Implants

5.1.2.5.3 Other Implants

5.1.2.6 Other Aesthetic Devices

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Skin Resurfacing and Tightening

5.2.2 Body Contouring and Cellulite Reduction

5.2.3 Hair Removal

5.2.4 Tattoo removal

5.2.5 Breast Augmentation

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospital

5.3.2 Clinics

5.3.3 Home Settings

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cynosure Inc. (Hologic Inc.)

6.1.2 Alma Lasers (Fosun Pharma)

6.1.3 Lumenis Inc.

6.1.4 Syneron Medical Ltd (Syneron Candela)

6.1.5 Sciton Inc.

6.1.6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Solta Medical)

6.1.7 Venus Concept

6.1.8 Quanta System

6.1.9 Cutera

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

