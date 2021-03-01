Track and Trace Solutions Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Track and Trace Solutions Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Tracking and tracing is a process of determining the current and past locations (and other information) of a unique item or property.

Key Market Trends:

Bar Code Technology is expected to hold the Major Revenue Share in the Technology-wise Segmentation

A barcode is a number represented in vertical lines of varying thicknesses, printed on a label to exclusively identify any item.

In the healthcare industry, the barcode system offers wide applications, from hospitals and diagnostic laboratories to medical devices or pharmaceutical manufacturing companies. A barcode helps in tracking patient data in medical facilities, precisely managing medical supplies inventory, tracking expiration dates and origin of drugs, and adding barcode labels to blood supplies, which helps to distinguish among different samples. This barcode technology is being adopted for many years and is still being used all time for tracking. Other major benefits of using barcodes are the improvement of stock visibility and cutting waste, reduction in disparities in cost and quality of care, better safety and compliance, and automation of the manual supply-chain tasks, which are the key driving factors fueling the market growth.

North America dominates the Market and expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for track and trace solutions and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing number of counterfeit drugs; due to the increasing number of counterfeit medicines available in the market, the FDA had to issue product identifier requirements under the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) Compliance Policy in June 2017. The policy states that the drugs sold in the United States must have item-level serialization affixed and printed on unit-of-sale prescription drugs. The DSCSA will require a “standardized numerical identifier” to uniquely identify packages or homogenous cases that are composed by the National Drug Code (NDC). The DSCSA will require a “standardized numerical identifier” to uniquely identify packages or homogenous cases that are composed by the National Drug Code (NDC).

Detailed TOC of Track and Trace Solutions Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growth in the Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical Industries and Increase in Implementation of Serialization

4.2.2 Rise in the Number of Packaging-related Product Recalls

4.2.3 Increasing Number of Counterfeit Drugs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Costs Associated with Serialization and Aggregation

4.3.2 Lack of Common Standards for Serialization and Aggregation

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Hardware Systems

5.1.1.1 Printing and Marking Solutions

5.1.1.2 Monitoring and Verification Solutions

5.1.1.3 Labeling Solutions

5.1.1.4 Other Hardware Systems

5.1.2 Software Solutions

5.1.2.1 Plant Manager Software

5.1.2.2 Line Controller Software

5.1.2.3 Bundle Tracking Software

5.1.2.4 Other Software Solutions

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Barcode

5.2.2 RFID

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Serialization Solutions

5.3.1.1 Bottle Serialization

5.3.1.2 Label Serialization

5.3.1.3 Carton Serialization

5.3.1.4 Data Matrix Serialization

5.3.2 Aggregation Solutions

5.3.2.1 Bundle Aggregation

5.3.2.2 Case Aggregation

5.3.2.3 Pallet Aggregation

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.4.2 Medical Device Companies

5.4.3 Other End Users

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ACG

6.1.2 Adents

6.1.3 ANTARES VISION SpA

6.1.4 Axway

6.1.5 Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

6.1.6 Rfxcel Corporation

6.1.7 Optel Group

6.1.8 SEIDENADER MASCHINENBAU GMBH (MEDIPAK SYSTEMS)

6.1.9 Sea Vision SRL

6.1.10 TraceLink Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

