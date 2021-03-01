Biomaterials Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Biomaterials Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Biomaterials are substances that has been engineered to interact with biological systems for a medical purpose, either a therapeutic (treat, augment, repair, or replace a tissue function of the body) or a diagnostic one.

Orthopedics is believed to witness the Fastest Growth in Application-wise Segmentation

In the application segmentation of the biomaterials market, orthopedics is believed to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The orthopedics application of biomaterials is majorly comprised of bone graft substitutes, which include allograft, autograft, demineralized bone matrix, bone morphogenetic proteins, cell-based matrices, and synthetic bone graft substitutes.

BMP-2 (INFUSE), a recombinant DNA product, is one of the most renowned products by Medtronic that helps in faster fracture healing.

Bone graft substitutes find most of their applications in spinal fusion, trauma fixation, joint reconstruction, craniomaxillofacial fixation, dental fixations, and other applications. Growth factor enhanced grafts are expected to have a high growth rate in the market studied. This includes human growth factors or morphogens. There is a shift from autologous/allogeneic bone graft substitutes to synthetic bone graft substitutes. The technological advancements for better osteoinductivity, osteoconductivity, and osteogenicity are expected to propel the growth of the market studied.

India is believed to witness Fastest Growth in the Asia-Pacific Region

The biomaterials market is growing at a fast rate in India. Orthopedic, dental, and cardiovascular biomaterials have a considerable share in the Indian biomaterials market. The increasing orthopedic procedures, dental surgeries, and cardiovascular surgeries are the reasons for high market shares for orthopedic and cardiovascular biomaterial products.

Due to the high prevalence of cardiac disorders and increasing pacemaker procedures in India, the market for pacemakers is expected to have a consistent demand and steady growth rate during the forecast period.

Medtronic is a market leader in pacemakers. There is a high rate of angioplasty with stent placement and a parallel demand for the same. The Indian biomaterials market is experiencing growing demand for bone graft substitutes and the market studied for the same is anticipated to rise during the forecast period.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 New Innovations in the Field of Biomaterials

4.2.2 Increasing Implant Devices and Plastic Surgery Market

4.2.3 Increasing Applications of Biomaterials in Wound Care/ Sports Injury

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Compatibility Issues

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

4.3.3 High Price of the Implantable Biomaterials

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Biomaterial

5.1.1 Natural Biomaterial

5.1.2 Metallic Biomaterial

5.1.3 Ceramic Biomaterial

5.1.4 Polymeric Biomaterial

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Neurology

5.2.2 Cardiology

5.2.3 Orthopedics

5.2.4 Ophthalmology

5.2.5 Gynecology

5.2.6 Wound Care

5.2.7 Dental

5.2.8 Tissue Engineering

5.2.9 Gastroenterology

5.2.10 Plastic Surgery

5.2.11 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 BASF SE

6.1.2 Dentsply International

6.1.3 Noble Biomaterials Inc.

6.1.4 Biomet Inc.

6.1.5 Invibio Ltd

6.1.6 Carpenter Technology Corporation

6.1.7 Bayer AG

6.1.8 Royal DSM

6.1.9 Corbion NV

6.1.10 Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

