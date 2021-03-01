Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, ambulatory care or outpatient care is medical care that is provided on an outpatient basis, which includes diagnosis and the treatment of diseases. The market is segmented by type, application, and geography.

Key Market Trends:

Gastroenterology Segment, under Application, is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

The rising prevalence of gastric diseases is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. According to the estimates of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 8.6 million visits to the emergency department, with diseases of the digestive system as the primary diagnosis recorded in the United States, and the highest rate was among the persons between the age of 65 years and older. The rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle is boosting the number of patients suffering from digestive diseases. Rising cases of digestive diseases, over the forecast period, are expected to create a huge demand for ambulatory healthcare services. Thus, owing to the rising prevalence of digestive diseases, there may be a huge demand for emergency care and ambulatory services over the forecast period.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is held a major share for the ambulatory healthcare service market, and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The ambulatory health care industry includes outpatient services, such as offices of physicians and dentists, home health care, and medical laboratories. However, it does not include inpatient care, such as hospitals and nursing facilities, or social assistance. According to the US Census Bureau, receipts for the country’s 582,733 ambulatory healthcare services establishment amounted to USD 825.7 billion, in 2012. Furthermore, in the United States, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) committed to improving the safety and quality of ambulatory care. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and presence of better healthcare infrastructure are the major factors driving the growth of the market, in the United States.

Detailed TOC of Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Geriatric Population and Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Minimally-invasive Surgeries

4.2.3 Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Missed/Delayed Diagnosis

4.3.2 Regulatory and Operational Uncertainties

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Outpatient Department

5.1.2 Primary Care Office

5.1.3 Surgical Specialty Office

5.1.4 Emergency Department

5.1.5 Medical Specialty Office

5.1.6 Other Types

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Ophthalmology

5.2.2 Orthopedics

5.2.3 Gastroenterology

5.2.4 Pain Management

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 SHERIDAN HEALTHCARE

6.1.2 Aspen Healthcare

6.1.3 Healthway Medical Group

6.1.4 Medical Facilities Corporation

6.1.5 NueHealth

6.1.6 Surgery Partners

6.1.7 Surgical Care Affiliates

6.1.8 Terveystalo Healthcare

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

