Bionics Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Bionics are man-made devices that can be implanted or integrated into humans, to either replace a natural organ or provide support to restore specific function, or a group of related functions, helping the patient to return to his normal life.

Key Market Trends:

Implantable Bionics are Estimated to Hold a Major Share in the Fixation Type Segment of the Bionics Market

Implantable bionics held a larger share in the bionics market, in 2018, and it is expected to continue this trend during the forecasted period. This larger market share of implantable bionics is due to the increasing number of organ-failure patient base, as well as the increasing number of patients who are opting for organ transplants across the world. According to the US Government Information on Organ Donation and Transplantation, in 2017, there were 16,473 donors, 34,770 transplants, and 115,759 in the waiting list. Thus, the growing transplant waiting list cases are likely to boost the market growth.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Do Same during the Forecast Period

Currently, North America dominates the market for bionics, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for non-invasive surgical procedures are helping in the dominance of the North American region in bionics market. The presence of developed healthcare infrastructure is also expected to propel the market.

Detailed TOC of Bionics Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increased Incidence of Disabilities and Organ Failures

4.2.2 Technological Advancements

4.2.3 High Incidence of Road Accidents Leading to Amputations

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Expensive Procedures

4.3.2 Fear of Device Malfunction and Its Consequences

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Bionics

5.1.1 Vision Bionics

5.1.2 Ear Bionics

5.1.2.1 Cochlear Implant

5.1.2.2 Bone-anchored Hearing Aid (BAHA)

5.1.3 Orthopedic Bionic

5.1.3.1 Bionic Hand

5.1.3.2 Bionic Leg

5.1.4 Cardiac Bionics

5.1.4.1 Heart Valves

5.1.4.2 Ventricular-assisted Device

5.1.4.3 Pacemaker

5.1.4.4 Other Cardiac Bionics

5.2 By Fixation

5.2.1 Implantable Bionics

5.2.2 External Bionics

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ABIOMED

6.1.2 Touch Bionics Inc.

6.1.3 Baxter AG

6.1.4 Cochlear Limited

6.1.5 Cyberonics Inc.

6.1.6 Edward Lifesciences Corporation

6.1.7 Ekso Bionics

6.1.8 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.9 Medtronic PLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

