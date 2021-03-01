Malaria Diagnostics Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Malaria Diagnostics Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Malaria is a serious life-threatening disease caused by a parasite, transmitted by the bite of infected anopheles mosquitoes. Infected mosquitoes transport the plasmodium parasite.

Key Market Trends:

Microscopic Diagnostics is Expected to Hold the Highest Market Share in the Technology Segment

Microscopy has been the standard for malaria diagnosis since it was first introduced 100 years ago. When these tests are performed by professional hands and in the ideal settings, it performs well. According to the WHO estimations, approximately 204 million microscopic malaria tests were conducted globally. The leading number of these tests were performed in India with the highest burden of the disease in Southeast Asia.

Malaria parasites which include the parasites, such as the P. falciparum, P. malariae, P. ovale, and P. vivax, at different stages of life can be identified through this method. Furthermore, the parasite density can also be quantified to accordingly design treatment plans. Accurate diagnosis offered by molecular tests is contributing to its increasing adoption. Though a general lack of sustained investment in microscopy services means that the quality of results varies greatly, under typical field conditions, the performance of microscopy is compromised.

Middle East & Africa Expected to Retain Dominant in the Malaria Diagnostics Market

The MEA region is expected to retain the highest share in the market share over the forecast period, due to the rising investments by the developed countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, larger patient population, coupled with the rising focus of the WHO to reduce the mortality rate of malaria in the African countries. The United States accounted for 31% of the total funding for malaria elimination in Africa with an approximate funding of USD 800 million in 2016. In addition, the rising need for the early detection and increased awareness regarding malaria diagnosis are expected to propel the demand for the malaria diagnostics market in this region.

Detailed TOC of Malaria Diagnostics Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Demand for Diagnostic Tools in Malaria-endemic Regions

4.2.2 Increasing Technological Advancements and Efficient Diagnostics

4.2.3 Scale-up of Rapid Diagnostic Tests and Universal Access to Diagnosis

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Number of Malaria-free Countries

4.3.2 Rising Demand for Low-cost Diagnostic Tools

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Clinical Diagnostics

5.1.2 Microscopic Diagnostics

5.1.3 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs)

5.1.4 Molecular Diagnostics

5.1.5 Other Technologies

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Access Bio Inc.

6.1.2 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.3 BioMerieux SA

6.1.4 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

6.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.6 Premier Medical Corporation Pvt. Ltd

6.1.7 Siemens Healthineers

6.1.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.9 Nikon Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

