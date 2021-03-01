Breast Cancer Screening Test Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Breast Cancer Screening Test Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Breast cancer screening is carried out to detect cancer in its early stages and ensure timely treatment to the patients. There are different types of breast cancer depending on the type of breast cell that becomes cancerous. Breast cancer can affect different parts of the breast, such as the ducts and the lobes.

Key Market Trends:

Imaging Test is Expected to Dominate in the Breast Cancer Screening Test Segment

The most commonly used screening test for breast cancer is the imaging test and these imaging tests are considered as the most reliable ones. Mammograms are the most widely used tests to screen breast cancer. Since mammography is the gold standard technique used to screen breast cancer, governments and other healthcare organizations around the world are taking initiatives to provide women, between the ages of 50 and 75, access to mammography screening. This is increasing the global demand for mammography while laboratory and blood tests and other imaging tests are gaining popularity. Digital breast tomosynthesis can increase the diagnostic accuracy of mammography and is used for the assessment of equivocal or suspicious mammography findings. Other modalities, such as ultrasound and contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) play an important role in the diagnostics, staging, and follow-up of breast cancer.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for breast cancer screening test and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing incidence rates of breast cancer and rising awareness among the population for the early detection of cancer. The presence of the developed healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the market in the United States.

Detailed TOC of Breast Cancer Screening Test Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Iincreasing Awareness about Early Detection of Breast Cancer

4.2.2 Growing Incidence of Breast Cancer

4.2.3 Increasing Government Initiatives and Support

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Controversies Related to Mammography

4.3.2 High Cost of Screening Tests in the Developing Countries

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Test

5.1.1 Genomic Tests

5.1.1.1 MammaPrint Test

5.1.1.2 Breast Cancer Index Test

5.1.1.3 Mammostrat Test

5.1.1.4 PAM50 Test

5.1.1.5 Oncotype DX Test

5.1.1.6 Other Genomic Tests

5.1.2 Imaging Test

5.1.2.1 Mammograms

5.1.2.2 Ultrasound

5.1.2.3 MRI

5.1.2.4 Tomography

5.1.2.5 Other Imaging Tests

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allengers Medical Systems Limited

6.1.2 Myriad Genetics

6.1.3 Agendia BV

6.1.4 Armune BioScience Inc.

6.1.5 Metabolomic Technologies Inc.

6.1.6 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

6.1.7 Biocrates Life Sciences AG

6.1.8 Siemens Healthineers

6.1.9 Hologic Inc.

6.1.10 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

