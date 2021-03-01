Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Peripheral Vascular Devices Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Vascular devices can be referred to as a medical device utilized in the case of catheterization post a cardiovascular surgery for the closure and achieving hemostasis in the artery.

Key Market Trends:

Atherectomy Devices are expected to dominate the overall market

The market on the basis of device type is segmented into peripheral vascular stents, peripheral transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloon catheters, peripheral transluminal angioplasty (PTA) guidewires, atherectomy devices, chronic total occlusion (CTO) devices, aortic stents, synthetic surgical grafts, embolic protection devices, and inferior vena cava filters. The atherectomy devices segment is expected to dominate the overall market, owing to the increasing prevalence of atherosclerosis, rising obesity, lifestyle-related disorders, and hence, the growing adoption.

North America dominates the peripheral vascular devices market

North America dominated the peripheral vascular devices market in 2018 and is expected to grow in the future due to factors, such as the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, growing geriatric population, and the strong presence of industry players in the region. Europe holds the second largest position in the market, which is followed by the APAC region.

Target Audience of Peripheral Vascular Devices Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Detailed TOC of Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Minimally-Invasive Procedures, Especially for Peripheral Arterial Disease

4.2.2 Increase in incidence of Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)

4.2.3 Lifestyle Changes and Increase in Ageing Population

4.2.4 Technological Advancements have broadened the Range of Peripheral Vascular Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Delay in Marketing Approval for Peripheral Vascular Devices due to Stringent Regulations

4.3.2 Lack of Proper Reimbursement Policies for Peripheral Vascular Devices

4.3.3 Highly-Fragmented Market Leading To Peripheral Vascular Devices Price Erosion

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Device Type

5.1.1 Peripheral Vascular Stents

5.1.2 Peripheral Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Balloon Catheters

5.1.3 Peripheral Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Guidewires

5.1.4 Atherectomy Devices

5.1.5 Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO) Devices

5.1.6 Aortic Stents

5.1.7 Synthetic Surgical Grafts

5.1.8 Embolic Protection Devices

5.1.9 Inferior Vena Cava Filters

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.4 Cook Group

6.1.5 Cordis Corporation

6.1.6 Edward Lifesciences

6.1.7 Medtronic PLC

6.1.8 Volcano Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

