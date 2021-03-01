Spinal Non-fusion Devices Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Spinal Non-fusion Devices Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Spinal implants can be referred to as orthopedic devices for treating the spinal deformities, strength, and stability. The overall spinal devices are further segmented into spinal and non-fusion devices. The spinal non-fusion devices are further segmented into artificial disc replacement, dynamic stabilization devices, annulus repair devices, nuclear disc prostheses, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Dynamic Stabilization Devices Segment Captured the Largest Share in the Market

Dynamic stabilization devices segment captured the largest market share in the spinal non-fusion devices market. These devices consist of pedicle screw-based systems, interspinous process spacers, and facet replacement products. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the use of rigid spinal implants for fusion technologies. In addition, the rising burden of spinal degenerative disorders plays a significant role in the segment growth. Moreover, the technological advancements leading to change in the therapeutic procedures, such as biochemical improvements and adoption of bioflex systems are expected to propel the segment growth. Disc nucleus replacement products are expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to benefits, such as reduced treatment time and complete restoration from the disorders.

North America Dominated the Spinal Non-fusion Devices Market

North America holds the largest share of the market owing to the significant growth factors, including increased incidences of degenerative disc diseases, the rising prevalence of geriatric population, rising government initiatives, and increased government product regulations with companies and hospitals. Europe also holds the second largest market because regulations governing medical device sales are growing more stringent. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Spinal Non-fusion Devices Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Cases of Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD)

4.2.2 Acceptance of Minimally Invasive Surgeries Such as Disc Arthroscopy

4.2.3 Advantages over Spinal Fusion Surgeries

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Reimbursement Challenges

4.3.2 High Cost of the Procedures

4.3.3 Availability of Alternatives

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Artificial Discs Replacement

5.1.2 Dynamic Stabilization Devices

5.1.3 Annulus Repair Devices

5.1.4 Nuclear Disc Prostheses

5.1.5 Other Products

5.2 End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Orthopedic Centers

5.2.3 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 UK

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Aesculap Implant Systems LLC

6.1.2 DePuy Synthes Companies

6.1.3 Medtronic PLC

6.1.4 Pioneer Surgical Technologies

6.1.5 Raymedica

6.1.6 Stryker Corporation

6.1.7 Zimmer Holdings Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

