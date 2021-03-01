Digestive Enzymes Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Digestive Enzymes Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Digestive enzymes represent a group of enzymes secreted by the digestive organs for breaking down complex macromolecules into their constituents, in order to facilitate their absorption by the body. Several digestive enzymes are commercially available as dietary supplements and for the management of digestive disorders.

Key Market Trends:

Animal Origin Segment Captured the Largest Market Share in Origin

The animal origin sub-segment holds the largest market share in the origin segment and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecast period.

The major factors that are responsible for the growth of the segment include the efficiency of these animal-derived enzymes in various diseases or conditions, such as pancreatitis, exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, and pancreatic cancer. However, ethical issues associated with animal origin products in some consumers are expected to hamper the segment growth. In addition to this, the allergies and sensitivity of consumers to these animal origin products are also expected to hamper their market growth.

The microbial enzyme, on the other hand, is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. This growth rate of the microbial origin products can be attributed to factors, such as low production cost and high enzymatic activity.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America emerged as the largest regional market, in terms of revenue. The increasing prevalence of chronic gastrointestinal diseases, rapidly aging population, growing demand for preventive medicine, and the presence of major market players are primary factors contributing to the large market size. Apart from the high prevalence of GI disorders, the changing lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, and high disposable income are contributing to the high growth rates. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Digestive Enzymes Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population

4.2.2 Rising Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Disorders

4.2.3 Increasing Awareness about GI Health and Focus on Preventive Health Management

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Perception of Probiotic and Prebiotic Products as Alternatives to Digestive Enzymes

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Policies

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Enzyme Type

5.1.1 Carbohydrates

5.1.2 Protease

5.1.3 Lipase

5.1.4 Other Enzyme Types

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Indigestion

5.2.2 Chronic Pancreatitis

5.2.3 Irritable Bowel Syndrome

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 By Origin

5.3.1 Animal

5.3.2 Fungi

5.3.3 Microbial

5.3.4 Plant

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AbbVie Inc.

6.1.2 Allergan PLC

6.1.3 Amano Enzyme Inc.

6.1.4 Amway Corporation

6.1.5 Biotics Research Corporation

6.1.6 Country Life LLC

6.1.7 Garden of Life Inc.

6.1.8 National Enzyme Company Inc.

6.1.9 Johnson & Johnson Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

