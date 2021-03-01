Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099157

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Unmanned ground vehicle is a land-based counterpart to remotely operate underwater vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles. They are used in various missions where it may be inconvenient, dangerous, or impossible to have a human operator present.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099157

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market demand?

Key Market Trends:

Based on Application, the military segment will register the highest growth during the forecast period

The development of UGVs started way back in the 1960-70s by research institutions associated with the defense organizations. In recent years, armed forces of several countries have deployed UGVs for various missions. Recently, the Russian military revealed its combat-tested Uran-9 robot tank in Syria. Also, in 2015, Russia’s Military Industry Committee announced its objective of deploying 30% of Russia’s kinetic weapons on remote-control platforms by 2025. UGVs have been successfully deployed for missions related to clearing mines and IEDs. Also, the role of UGVs are shifting toward addressing chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (CBRNE) threats. For instance, in July 2018, a collaboration agreement was signed between Croatian mine-clearing vehicle manufacturer DOK-ING and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to produce a CBRNE UGV. Advancements in UGV capabilities and miniaturization of these vehicles will support the growth of UGVs in the military segment in the coming years.

North America and Europe are expected to generate huge demand for UGVs in the coming years

Major investments in the UGV market are expected from North America followed by Europe over the forecast period. Both Russia and the United States have progressed rapidly in the development of advanced unmanned ground systems. The popular UGVs in service with the US Armed Forces are the Foster-Miller TALON remotely operated vehicle series and PackBot military robots. Recently, the US Army awarded a five-year contract to Endeavor Robotics to modernize and maintain the US Army’s existing fleet of UGV platforms. The contract is worth USD 32 million. During the Army Warfighting Experiment 2018, the British Troops put four Milrem Robotics’ and QinetiQ TITAN unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) through three weeks of rigorous tests. The UGVs were used in a number of different roles with missions conducted in urban, open, and forested terrain. Similar developments are undergoing in Russia, India, Japan, France, and Estonia, among others.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099157

Target Audience of Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market studied.

Detailed TOC of Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Military

5.1.2 Commercial

5.2 Mobility

5.2.1 Wheeled

5.2.2 Tracked

5.2.3 Legged

5.2.4 Hybrid

5.3 Mode of Operation

5.3.1 Tethered

5.3.2 Tele-operated

5.3.3 Autonomous

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Endeavor Robotics (FLIR Systems)

6.4.2 Qinetiq

6.4.3 Oshkosh Defense, LLC

6.4.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.6 Harris Corporation

6.4.7 ASELSAN A.Ş.

6.4.8 Rheinmetall AG

6.4.9 BAE Systems

6.4.10 ICOR Technology

6.4.11 DOK-ING

6.4.12 Roboteam*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For Detailed TOC Click Here

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Wilson`s Disease Treatment Market Size and Development Trends Analysis 2021: Global Opportunities and Strategic Movement by Players, Revenue, Share and Innovations Forecast to 2026

Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) Market Size and Development Trends Analysis 2021: Global Opportunities and Strategic Movement by Players, Revenue, Share and Innovations Forecast to 2026

Ultrasound Consoles and Transducers Market Research Report 2021 | Share by Company Profiles, Growth Drivers, Global Industry Size, Covid-19 Impact Analysis with Future Scope, and Revenue Forecast to 2027

Foam Extinguishing Agent Market 2021 with Global Analysis of Industry Segmentations, Growth Size, Trends and Competitive Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and New Technologies Forecast to 2025

Global Cloud DDoS Mitigation Software Market Research Report 2021 by Business Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Size by Opportunities, Share and Forecast to 2024

Oligopeptide Market 2021: Global Size and Business Growth, Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Emerging Trends, Demand Status, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2027

Electronic Commutation Motor Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Naphthalene Market Growth Driving Factors 2020 – Recent Trends, New Opportunities, Industry Share, Segmentation with Key Players, Business Size Forecast to 2023

Sports Flooring Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Bio Power Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026

Fiber-Laser System Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Plate & Frame Heat Exchangers Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026

Handheld Stabilizer Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

Motor Powered Cable Reels Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/