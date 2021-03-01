Commercial Aircraft Interior Lighting Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Commercial Aircraft Interior Lighting Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Cabin lighting systems create an atmosphere of comfortable illumination for passengers and crew members. The study includes lighting solutions only for the aircraft cabin. Premium economy class lighting is included within the economy class segment.

Key Market Trends:

Narrow-body Aircraft segment will experience the highest growth

Airlines are adopting new technologies to enhance passenger experience during flights. Of the total orders received by Boeing and Airbus in the past three years, almost 65-70% of the orders were for narrow-body aircraft. In terms of deliveries in 2018, narrow-body aircraft dominated the market. Wide-body aircraft segment is losing its share because of lesser orders. However, the interior lighting market for wide-body aircraft segment is expected to improve due to the increasing cabin refurbishment programs for the aging wide-body aircraft. Airlines like Emirates, British Airways, and Etihad, serving luxury and premium passengers, will be the highest spenders in cabin lighting in the coming years. In 2018, Spanish low-cost operator, Volotea, selected STG Aerospace’s full-color Airbus liTeMood LED cabin lighting system for its A319 aircraft. In total, 45 full-color liTeMood systems were planned to be installed on the first batch. Also, as LCC operators continue to prefer single aisle aircraft, the narrow-body aircraft segment will experience the highest growth during the forecast period.

North America currently dominates the commercial aircraft interior lighting market

Bombardier and Boeing are two major OEMs based in North America that manufacture commercial aircraft. However, the demand for cabin lighting is not only generated by aircraft OEMs but also from airlines as part of retrofit programs. For instance, in 2018, Alaska Airlines selected STG Aerospace for its next-generation saf-Tglo SSUL photoluminescent emergency escape path marking system (EEPMS) on 116 aircraft across its retrofitted and new Boeing 737-700, MAX9 and Airbus A320 family fleets. Delta Airlines and American Airlines also plan to replace the lighting system on some of their aging aircraft fleet. However, the demand for commercial aircraft interior lighting will be highest from the Asia-Pacific region, wherein, several airlines plan to retrofit their new aircraft with an advanced lighting system to enhance their passenger experience during flight.

Detailed TOC of Commercial Aircraft Interior Lighting Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Aircraft Type

5.1.1 Narrow-body Aircraft

5.1.2 Wide-body Aircraft

5.1.3 Regional Aircraft

5.2 Light Type

5.2.1 Reading Lights

5.2.2 Ceiling and Wall Lights

5.2.3 Signage Lights

5.2.4 Lavatory Lights

5.2.5 Floor Path Lighting Stripes

5.3 Cabin Class

5.3.1 Economy Class

5.3.2 Business Class

5.3.3 First Class

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Mexico

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Egypt

5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Collins Aerospace

6.4.2 STG Aerospace

6.4.3 Cobalt Aerospace

6.4.4 Safran

6.4.5 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

6.4.6 SELA

6.4.7 Astronics

6.4.8 Luminator Technology Group

6.4.9 SCHOTT AG

6.4.10 Cobham PLC

6.4.11 SODERBERG MANUFACTURING COMPANY INC.

6.4.12 Bruce Aerospace

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

