Military Rotorcraft Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The study includes all types of manned rotorcraft (or helicopters) used for military purposes. In segmentation by type, the other types segment includes rotorcraft used as reconnaissance helicopters, training helicopters and maritime helicopters, among others. Furthermore, the report covers the following aspects:

Key Market Trends:

Attack helicopter segment to dominate the market

Currently, the attack helicopter segment has the highest market share out of all the segments, due to the procurement of attack helicopters on a large scale around the world. However, the other types segment, which includes rotorcraft used for several purposes like the reconnaissance, training, observation, and maritime purposes, is projected for a high growth rate, due to the increasing usage of the rotorcraft for many support purposes.

North America to have the highest market share

North America, at present, has the highest market share in the military rotorcraft market. The United States has the largest number of military rotorcraft in the world and is constantly procuring new military rotorcraft every year in huge quantities. Furthermore, through Foreign Military Sales (FMS), the United States sells its military rotorcraft on a large scale to countries across the world. However, during the forecast period, the revenues from Asia-Pacific are expected to increase with a higher growth rate than North America. The revenues from Asia-Pacific are driven by the high demand from the countries in the region.

Detailed TOC of Military Rotorcraft Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Attack helicopters

5.1.2 Transport helicopters

5.1.3 Multi-Mission helicopters

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 India

5.2.3.2 China

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 South Korea

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Mexico

5.2.4.2 Brazil

5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 UAE

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle-East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Russian Helicopters

6.4.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.3 The Boeing Company

6.4.4 Textron Inc.

6.4.5 Airbus SE

6.4.6 Leonardo SpA

6.4.7 Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd

6.4.8 Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation

6.4.9 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

6.4.10 MD Helicopters Inc.

6.4.11 Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.

6.4.12 Helibras

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

