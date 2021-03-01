Military Aircraft Digital Glass Cockpit Systems Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Military Aircraft Digital Glass Cockpit Systems Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Digital glass cockpit systems are also known as electronic flight information systems (EFIS) or cockpit display system (CDS). The systems consist of digital flight instrument displays which are mostly large LCD screens. Digital glass cockpit systems use different displays driven by flight management systems, which can be adjusted to display the information regarding various aspects of the flight as required by the pilot.

Key Market Trends:

Helicopter segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

The designs of the military helicopter have seen a drastic change over the past few years. Most advanced high-tech machines and digital glass cockpit systems are incorporated into the helicopters to enhance their effectiveness. Currently, many helicopter avionics modernization and upgrade projects are being taken up around the world. The glass cockpit systems provide the sophisticated real-time operating system with the latest processor technology that provides situational awareness for the pilots operating these helicopters. The avionics for the helicopters vary a lot compared to fixed-wing aircraft and the cockpit sophistication requirements are also high, especially in military application. Hence, this segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

North America dominates in terms of market share

As of 2018, North America had the highest market share out of all the regions. This was mainly due to the procurement and modernization plans of the US Department of Defense. The country currently has plans to procure F-35A Joint Strike Fighters, light attack aircraft, and trainer aircraft and also, to modernize its fleet of the B-1, B-52H, and B-2 aircraft. Such investments in the aircraft fleet will propel the growth of this region during the forecast period.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register a high CAGR, due to the increased procurement of aircraft and rotorcraft by countries like India, Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea, among others. Also, fleet modernization plans in China and India will further drive the growth of the market.

Detailed TOC of Military Aircraft Digital Glass Cockpit Systems Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Fives Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Systems

5.1.1 Multi-Functional Display Systems

5.1.2 Primary Flight Display

5.1.3 Engine-Indicating and Crew-Alerting System (EICAS) Display

5.1.4 Other Systems

5.2 Aircraft Type

5.2.1 Fighter Jet

5.2.2 Transport Aircraft

5.2.3 Helicopter

5.2.4 Other Aircraft Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Russia

5.3.2.4 UK

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Mexico

5.3.4.2 Brazil

5.3.4.3 Argentina

5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Astronautics Corporation of America

6.4.2 Elbit Systems Ltd

6.4.3 Esterline Technologies Corporation

6.4.4 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.5 Garmin Ltd

6.4.6 Collins aerospace

6.4.7 Thales Group

6.4.8 Safran

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

