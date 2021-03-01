Command and Control Systems Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Command and Control Systems Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The study focuses on the command and control (C2) systems used in military applications. Further, the study includes the following aspects:

Key Market Trends:

Land-based Platform to have a Significant Market Share During the Forecast Period

At present, the land-based command and control systems segment has the largest market share out of all the segments, due to its high usage in the battlefield. The growing military operations around the world due to various geopolitical issues and the growth of terrorist and hostile activities have increased the demand for building fixed base control centers and land-based command headquarters. Also, a much greater emphasis has been focused on the land-based vehicle-mounted C2 systems, as they act as a communication bridge between troops and ground station personnel on the battlefield. However, the growth is expected to be high in the space-based C2, which currently has the smallest share out of all the segments. Growth in space-based C2 systems is primarily attributed to the interest in geospatial systems which provide better C2 operations with faster response time.

C2 Systems Market in Asia-Pacific to register the highest CAGR during 2019 to 2024

The market for command and control systems is expected to register a high CAGR in Asia-Pacific, where the procurement of C2 systems are increasing more than ever before. These countries are involved in several airborne, land, space, and naval modernization programs. To strengthen the communication between each of these platforms, they are anticipated to make a huge investment in C2 systems. Since most of the nations in the region are using old Soviet-era systems, the modernization of systems is also expected to increase the procurement of C2 systems in the years to come. With geopolitical tensions in the South China Sea and border issues in multiple countries, procurement of C2 systems is expected to increase across the region. China, Japan, and India are some of the prominent countries in Asia-Pacific that are significantly investing in C2 systems.

Detailed TOC of Command and Control Systems Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Platform

5.1.1 Land

5.1.2 Air

5.1.3 Sea

5.1.4 Space

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 India

5.2.3.2 China

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 South Korea

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Mexico

5.2.4.2 Brazil

5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 UAE

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle-East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.2 Raytheon Company

6.4.3 Thales Group

6.4.4 General Dynamics Corporation

6.4.5 Collins Aerospace

6.4.6 Harris Corporation

6.4.7 BAE Systems PLC

6.4.8 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.9 Saab AB

6.4.10 CACI International

6.4.11 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions

6.4.12 Leonardo S.p.A*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

