Aerospace Composites Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The aerospace composites market includes all the applications of composites in military aircraft, commercial aircraft, general aviation aircraft, and spacecraft.

Key Market Trends:

The Military Segment Dominates, in Terms of the Market Share

The military segment of the market is expected to record the highest CAGR, during the forecast period. The composites used in military aircraft are lightweight, durable, and chemical and temperature resistant. The additional properties of composites used in military aircraft are ballistic and low detection-ability by radars. For instance, carbon and glass fibre-reinforced plastic laminates are used in Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II in element, like vertical stabilizer, tailplane, flaps, and wings skin that account for approximately 40% weight of aircraft. Military helicopter blades are also made of composite materials, which makes it much lighter. The development of advanced materials and composite fibers, which decrease the detection rate and weight of the aircraft, is expected to drive the growth of the segments during the forecast period.

Currently, North America Holds the Major Share in the Aerospace Composites Market

North America is expected to remain the largest market, due to the augmentation in end-user industries, and an increasing demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace industry. The growth is mainly driven by increasing consumption of aerospace composites in exterior and interior parts in the commercial and military aircraft. The United States is the largest consumer of aerospace composites, globally, in terms of value and volume, and is expected to strengthen its position further during the forecast period. The growth of the US aerospace composites market is attributed to the presence of giant players, such as Boeing and GE, along with the establishment of several new composite manufacturing facilities in the country.

Detailed TOC of Aerospace Composites Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Fiber Type

5.1.1 Glass Fiber

5.1.2 Carbon Fiber

5.1.3 Ceramic Fiber

5.1.4 Other Fiber Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Military

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 General Aviation

5.2.4 Space

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Bally Ribbon Mills

6.4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc.

6.4.3 Toho Tenax

6.4.4 Toray Industries Inc.

6.4.5 SGL Carbon SE

6.4.6 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.7 Solvay SA

6.4.8 DuPont

6.4.9 Royal Ten Cate

6.4.10 Materion Corp.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

