Europe Novel Drug Delivery System (NDDS) Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, novel drug delivery system refers to the approaches, technologies, systems, and formulations for transporting a pharmaceutical compound in the body as required to safely achieve its desired therapeutic effects. It is a novel system for the delivery of drugs, different from conventional drug delivery systems. The market is segmented by route of administration, mode of NDDS, and geography.

Key Market Trends:

Targeted Drug Delivery Systems Segment under Mode of NDDS is Expected to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

The targeted drug delivery system segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market owing to the benefits associated with it. Targeted drug delivery is a mixture of controlled drug delivery and sustained drug delivery systems. This method of administration of drugs assures greater efficacy, owing to the higher concentration of the drug at the target area in the body.

In the targeted drug delivery system, the drug, which is released at the site of action, then gets attached to the diseased tissue. One of the prime benefits of this mode of drug delivery is controlled and protected action, as the slow, prolonged action of the drug on the diseased tissue for an adequate period of treatment time is expected to provide potential benefits. These benefits of targeted drug delivery, coupled with the increasing need for technological advancements and a rising need for higher efficacy, owing to the increasing burden of chronic diseases, are propelling the growth of the segment.

Detailed TOC of Europe Novel Drug Delivery System (NDDS) Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Technological Advancements Promoting the Development of NDDS

4.2.2 Rising Need for the Controlled Release of Drugs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

4.3.2 Stability Issues

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Route of Administration

5.1.1 Oral Drug Delivery Systems

5.1.2 Injectable Drug Delivery Systems

5.1.3 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems

5.1.4 Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems

5.1.5 Other Routes of Administration

5.2 By Mode of NDDS

5.2.1 Targeted Drug Delivery Systems

5.2.2 Controlled Drug Delivery Systems

5.2.3 Modulated Drug Delivery Systems

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 United Kingdom

5.3.1.2 Germany

5.3.1.3 France

5.3.1.4 Italy

5.3.1.5 Spain

5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 AstraZeneca PLC

6.1.3 Bayer AG

6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.5 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.6 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.7 Novartis AG

6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.10 Sanofi SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

