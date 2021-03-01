PHA Market Share, Size, Global Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2027

Global PHA Market report includes a key market analysis, market drivers, industry constraints, competitive developments and market trends. PHA Market analyzes each market segment and its applications, regulatory environment, technology, market projections and market shares. A complete geographical analysis of the market is also presented in the report.PHA Market Size research report offers the market definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an extensive format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into Based on the regions, PHA Market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The historical time period that is considered in the report is from 2016 to 2021. The base year is considered as 2021. The forecast years are 2021 to 2027.This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.
PHA Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2021-2027.
List Of Best KEY PLAYERS in PHA Market Report are:-
- GreenBio Materials
- Shenzhen Ecomann Technology
- MHG
- P&G Chemicals
- Metabolix
- Tian’an Biopolymer
- Kaneka
- Biomer
- Newlight Technologies
- PHB Industrial
About PHA Market:
Polyhydroxyalkanoates(PHAs) are naturally-occurring polymers produced by bacteria. A variety of bacterial species produce PHAs by fermenting biomass under nutrient-limiting conditions.The accumulation of petrochemical plastic waste in the environment is an increasing problem. In order to find alternative materials, researchers have developed fully biodegradable plastics, such as polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs). However, the commercial success of PHAs bioplastics is still hampered by their high production costs, poor material properties and processability when compared to the well-established oil-based materials. Low cost production processes are still in the developmental stage. PHAs market is at its initial stage of technology cycle and not yet achieved economies of scale. Most manufacturers may have high capacity but low production.Market Analysis and Insights: Global PHA MarketThe global PHA market was valued at USD 215.2 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 327.3 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.Global PHA
PHA Market By Type:
- PHB
- PHBV
- PHBHx
- PHB4B
- Others
PHA Market By Application:
- Packaging
- Biomedical
- Agricultural
- Food Services
- Others
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of PHA in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The study objectives of this report are:
- To study and analyze the global PHA market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2016 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.
- To understand the structure of PHA market by identifying its various subsegments.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- Focuses on the key global PHA manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the PHA with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To project the value and volume of PHA submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Key Stakeholders
- Raw material suppliers
- Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers
- Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO
- Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions
- Importers and exporters
- Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms
- Trade associations and industry bodies
- End-use industries
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global PHA Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Major-Type
1.4.3 Independent-Type
1.4.4 Administrator-Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global PHA Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Commonweal
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 PHA Market Size
2.2 PHA Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 PHA Market Size by Regions (2016-2027)
2.2.2 PHA Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 PHA Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global PHA Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global PHA Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global PHA Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 PHA Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players PHA Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into PHA Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global PHA Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global PHA Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
(5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11) United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America
PHA Market Size (2016-2021)
Key Players
PHA Market Size by Type
PHA Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
Company Details
Company Description and Business Overview
PHA Introduction
Revenue in PHA Business (2016-2021)
Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2021-2027
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2021-2027)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2027)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Continued….
