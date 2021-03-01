Para-aramid Fiber Market Size, Top Countries Data Analysis 2021 By Industry Share, Progress Insight, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Teijin Aramid

Dupont

JSC Kamenskvolokno Scope of the Report:

The Europe production of Para-aramid fiber increases from 27635 MT in 2010 to 37161 MT in 2014. The average growth rate is more than 7.64%. Netherlands is the major manufacturing market in Europe which holds the 75.21% production market share in 2014. Germany is the major consumption market in Europe, which holds the 33.25% consumption market share in 2014. We believe that the Europe total production will increase with the CAGR of 4.66% in the next five years.

The downstream are mainly rubber reinforcements, security protection, tires, frictional and sealing materials. In recent years, these industries demand increase rapidly in Europe which will promote the para-aramid production.

This report focuses on the Para-aramid Fiber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Para-aramid Filament

Para-aramid Staple Fiber

Para-aramid Shortcut

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Rope

Rubber reinforcements

Security protection

Tires

Optical fiber reinforcements

Frictional and sealing materials