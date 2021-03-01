Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Market Dynamics and Forecast 2021 to 2024 – Growth Rate, Business Strategies with Covid-19 Impact, Leading Players, Revenue Expectation, Cost Structure & Production Process Analysis

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Solar gold pearlescent pigment is one of the gold series pearlescent pigments. They can be divided into industrial grade, cosmetics grade and weathering resistance grade three types, and the industry grade products are occupying the biggest market share for 58.81% in 2015. Solar gold pearlescent pigments can be used for coatings industry, automotive industry, plastic industry, leather industry, printing ink industry, ceramic industry, cosmetics industry and other fields. In 2014 the coatings industry and cosmetics industry are the main applications, the market share of them are 22.45% and 22.51%. With the development of the economy, the consumption of solar gold pearlescent pigments will increase in the future.

Merck’s Iriodin® 305 and Iriodin® 325 are the benchmarking for this industry. At present, there are lots of companies are manufacturing solar gold pearlescent pigments in the word. But they are main concentrate in China, Korea, USA & Canada. In China and Korea, the manufactures are trying to imitate the Iriodin® 305 and Iriodin® 325. But both of them have not manufactured the products which can compare the Iriodin® 305 and Iriodin® 325 not only for color but products quality stable as technology and equipment. For Merck they are chose the high quality raw materials and with completely automatic manufacture process, to produce high quality products. Although their products are higher than their competitors, their products are sells well in market. But this manufacturers’ products quality have close to the Merck’s Iriodin® 305 and Iriodin® 325, with the technology development these companies’ products will catch Merck’s quality one day in the future.

Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Merck

BASF

CQV

Altana

Kuncai

Oxen Chem

Ruicheng

Forwarder

Volor

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Industrial Grade

Cosmetics Grade

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Coatings Industry

Automotive Industry

Plastic Industry

Leather Industry

Printing Ink Industry

Ceramic Industry

Cosmetics Industry