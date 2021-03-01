Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Market Size 2021 With Impact Analysis of COVID-19, Business Challenges, Emerging Trends, Merger, Acquisition and New Investment, Future Growth, Revenue, Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Quadrant

PBI Advanced Materials

Polymics Scope of the Report:

PBI was developed by the United States military in the beginning. The industrial process to fabricate PBI is complicated requiring high technology. Hence, the PBI industry is a highly monopolized one that there is only a single company located in United States who can synthesize PBI polymer from monomers. The product of this company (PBI Performance Product) is the original material of the other three companies for further molding: QUADRNT, PBI Advanced Materials and Polymics.

Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) is high-performance engineering plastic for the unique properties such as: excellent thermal stability, broad chemical resistance and unique compatibility with certain other polymers. Therefore, it has a wide range of potential applications covering aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, semiconductor, membrane and coating areas. However, since the cost is not affordable for many products, PBI is mainly used in the irreplaceable fields or the industry of strict requirement regardless of cost.

Generally, the industrial production is still in charged by PBI Performance Product who obtained the technology from NASA and the military, while, the study is rather wide among the research commitment. Especially, the Chinese researchers frequently disclaim they are discovering the many PBI series products showing incredible properties. But, there’s surely a long way for others except US to achieve bath production.

U-Series

T-Series On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Aerospace

Industrial

Petro/chemical

Semiconductor

Membrane