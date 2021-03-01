Synthetic Diamond Market Size, Business Analysis (2021-2024) | Leading Players Updates, Share, Development, Expansions, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis | Industry Research biz

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Element Six

Sandvik Hyperion

ILJIN Diamond

Zhongnan Diamond

HUANGHE WHIRLWIND

Sino-crystal Diamond

JINQU

CR GEMS

HongJing

SF-Diamond

With Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years and complicated international economic situation, there will be many uncertainties in the next few years. But for synthetic diamond industry, due to its widely downstream applications in industries like machining, electronics, solar energy, etc., it is still promising for the market development in the future.

As a result of enlarged production scale and new technology being introduced, the cost of synthetic diamond is keeping declining, which enhances its competitiveness against other carbon alloy products.

For synthetic diamond product, China has a substantial market share with more than 90%, especially in low grade products. As China’s main equipment keeps upgrading, it is expected that China will keep its position in the synthetic diamond market and will enlarge its share in high grade products.

The worldwide market for Synthetic Diamond is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2019 and 2024.

RVD Diamond Grain

MBD Diamond Grain

SCD Diamond Grain

SMD Diamond Grain

DMD Diamond Grain On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Ceramic Material

Machining And Cutting Tools

Electronic Materials