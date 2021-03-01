Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Size 2021 l Top Countries Data Analysis, Emerging Technologies, Opportunities, Covid-19 Market Scenario, Production, Forthcoming Growth and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Kumho Petrochemical

Lanxess

Goodyear

JSR

TSRC

Trinseo

Synthos

Lion Elastomers(Ashland)

LG

Bridgestone

Michelin

Sibur

Eni

Asahi Kasei

East West Copolymer(Lion Copolymer)

ZEON

HIP-Petrohemija

CNPC

Sinopec

Zhechen

Tianjin Lugang

Fujian Petrochemical Industrial Group Scope of the Report:

The technical barriers of SBR are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China, Japan and USA. The key companies in SBR market include Kumho Petrochemical, Lanxess, Goodyear, JSR, TSRC, Trinseo, Synthos, Lion Elastomers (Ashland), LG, Bridgestone, Michelin, Sibur, CNPC and Sinopec.

SBR is widely used in tires, shoes, adhesive, conveyor belt, and others. In 2014, SBR for industrial consumption and medical consumption occupy more than 80% of total amount. Tire was the single largest application segment for SBR market accounting for more than 60% of global consumption in 2014. The growing automobile industry in China, India and Japan is expected to boost the demand for tires which in turn is expected to drive the SBR market over the forecast period. Therefore, increasing demand for SBR in tire manufacturing is expected to support the growth of this market over forecast period. SBR industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The worldwide market for Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2019 and 2024.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Emulsion-SBR (E-SBR)

Solution-SBR (S-SBR) On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Adhesives

Automotive