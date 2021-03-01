Global Colloids (Blood Plasma) Market Size 2021: Industry Growth, Emerging Demand, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Development Status, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The global colloids (blood plasma) industry is mature. The production of Human Albumin increase from 544.08 MT in 2010 to 805.38 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 9.60 %. The production of synthetic colloids increase from 42.03 Million Units in 2010 to 53.43 Million Units in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5.42 %.

The production growth rate of hydroxyethyl starch colloid reduced obviously because Europe and USA banned the usage of HES solutions in patients with sepsis. At the same time, this stimulated the increase of growth rate in albumin colloids.

The manufacturers and consumers of natural colloids and synthetic colloids are both concentrated in North America, Europe and China. North America is the largest manufacturer and consumer in natural colloids , however Europe occupies the largest share in the global synthetic market.

Global Colloids (Blood Plasma) market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

CSL Behring

Baxter

Grifols

Octapharma

Kedrion

Shanghai Raas

CTBB

Hualan Bio

Rongsheng Pharmaceutical

Boya Rongsheng

B. Braun Medical

Fresenius Kabi

HOSPIRA

Axa parenterals

Fresenius Kabi(China)

CR Double-Crane

Kelun Group

Shandong Qidu Pharmaceutical

Shandong Hualu Pharmaceutical

Minsheng Pharma

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Natural Type Colloids (Blood Plasma)

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Extensive Burns

Massive Blood or Plasma Loss

Hypovolemic Shock