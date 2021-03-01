Chicory Market Size, Growth Opportunities 2021-2024: Industry Overview, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, Explosive Factors, Distribution Channel and Analysis on New Project Investment

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Chicory market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Beneo

Cosucra

Sensus

Leroux

Violf

PMV Nutrient Products

FARMVILLA Scope of the Report:

Chicory industry is concentrated highly. Currently, there are many chicory products producing companies in the world chicory industry. The main market players are Beneo, Cosucra, Sensus and Leroux. These four companies occupied 85.02% of the global production. The production of chicory will increase to 114410 MT in 2017 from 80181 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 7.37%. Europe is the largest production region with rich raw material source.

The global consumption value of chicory increases with the 6.13% average growth rate. Europe is the largest consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these this region occupied 53.91% of the global consumption volume in total.

Chicory products mainly include three forms, which include chicory flour, roasted chicory, chicory inulin and others. And each type has application industries relatively. With medical effect and flavour of chicory, the downstream application industries will need more chicory products. So, chicory has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance chicory through improving technology.

The worldwide market for Chicory is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2019 and 2024.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Chicory Flour

Roasted Chicory

Chicory Inulin

Others On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Beverage Industry

Food Industry