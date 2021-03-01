Nanoparticle Analysis Market Size, Business Analysis (2021-2024) | Leading Players Updates, Share, Development, Expansions, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis | Industry Research biz

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Nanoparticle Analysis market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Malvern Instruments

Danaher

Brookhaven

Sympatec

Wyatt

TSI

Microtrac

Horiba

Shimadzu

Bruker

Winner

Bettersize

JNGX Scope of the Report:

Nanoparticle Analysis is used widely in the chemistry, medicine, machinery, and materials science industry; it is maily used in measuring of particle size, particle concentration, protein aggregation and Zeta potential. In 2014, the global production was about 3799 units.

Now, the leading manufacturers of Nanoparticle Analysis located in the US, EU and Japan, such as Malvern Instruments (UK), occupied 19.35% market share in 2014, followed by Danaher (US), Brookhaven (US) and Sympatec (DE), who respectively occupied 14.21%, 11.11%, and 8.42% market share in 2014, thus the four leading companies hold above 53% market share in the world market. There is a big gap between domestic and abroad companies; the major companies include Winner, Bettersize, and JNGX in China.

According to analysis team’s research, the US is the largest consumption country, accounting for 37% market, followed by the EU regions. Because of technology limited, China is the largest import country.

The worldwide market for Nanoparticle Analysis is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2019 and 2024.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS)

Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA)

Laser Diffraction Method (LDM)

Others (Two Light Scattering Methods

(Photon Cross Correlation Spectroscopy) PCCS

etc.) On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Printing and Coating