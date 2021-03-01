Transglutaminase Market Share, Development Opportunities 2021 By Industry Size, Revenue Expectation, Key Players, Impact of COVID-19, Growth Rate, Macroeconomic Indicators and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global "Transglutaminase Market" Research Report 2021-2024 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Transglutaminase industry.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Transglutaminase market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Transglutaminase (TG), which is widely distributed in nature, is an enzyme that can catalyze the formation of covalent bonds between the amino acid residues Lysine and Glutamine in proteins.

At this stage, the production technology is mainly microbial fermentation method and the technology is rather complex. The production bases are mainly located in Asia and Europe. The main manufacturers are Ajinomoto, Yiming Biological, TFI GmbH, Taixing Dongsheng, etc., among which Ajinomoto is the largest manufacturer in the globe. In addition, Ajinomoto is the first enterprises to achieve commercial production with microbial fermentation method in the end of 1980s.

Transglutaminase prices differ with its enzyme activity. Price will be more expensive with higher enzyme activity. Transglutaminase has been widely used in many food industries, such as meat processing, fish, dairy products, baking and so on. Global production of transglutaminase increases from 2900.4 MT in 2011 to 3919.5 MT in 2016, stimulated by demand from downstream industries.

Global Transglutaminase market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Ajinomoto

TFI GmbH

Micro-Tech Foods Ingredients

BDF Natural Ingredients

Yiming Biological

Taixing Dongsheng

Kinry

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

< 100 U/g

100 U/g – 200 U/g

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Meat

Fish

Dairy