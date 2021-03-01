Global 3-Cyano Pyridine Market Size 2021: Industry Growth, Emerging Demand, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Development Status, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

3-MP (3-methylpyridine) and MEP (5-ethyl-2-methylpyridine) are the main raw materials. 3-MP (3-methylpyridine) accounts for the largest share.Most companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers and distributors.3-Cyano pyridine is often applied to produce nicotinamide and nicotinic acid.

The global 3-cyano pyridine industry has a high concentration and develop fast. The production of 3-cyano pyridine increased from 40224 MT in 2010 to 64827 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 12.23 %.

The manufacturers and consumers are concentrated in China, India, USA and Japan. Vertellus is the largest manufacturer in the global market, which production has reached 24071 MT in 2015.The 3-cyano pyridine industry develops very fast in China, the average speed nearly reaches 31.76% in 2015.

Global 3-Cyano Pyridine market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Vertellus Specialties

Jubilant Life Sciences

Lasons India

Yuki Gosei Kogyo

Lonza Guangzhou

Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical

Nanjing Guangtong Pharmachemical

Hebei Yanuo

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

99.0% Grade

99.9% Grade

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Nicotinamide

Nicotinic Acid