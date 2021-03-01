Global Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) Market 2021 Size Estimation By Industry Overview, Economic Growth Factors, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

ABB

Siemens

Schneider

General Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Eaton

Hitachi

Chinatcs

NHVS Scope of the Report:

As of 2015, around 939 units generator circuit breaker f were sold to power plants from 669 units in 2011. As more and more generators with higher unit capacity are required to be mounted together with GCBs to achieve better reliability, the demand of generator circuit breaker will be increasing.

At present, in developed countries, the Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in EU and US. The top three manufacturers are ABB, Siemens, Schneider, respectively with global production market share as 64.34%, 7.50% and 6.18% in 2016. There are major three classification of Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) in this report, vacuum circuit breaker, SF6 circuit breaker and others. Globally, the production shares of the three types of GCBs are 28.17%, 67.07% and 4.76%.

The worldwide market for Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 300 million USD in 2024, from 270 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Vacuum Circuit Breaker

SF6 Circuit Breaker

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Nuclear Plants

Thermal Power Plants