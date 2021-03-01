Craft Rum Market 2021: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Future Trends, Market Growth and Forecast 2027

The Craft Rum Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Craft Rum Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Rum is the oldest distilled spirits, starting its history in the Caribbean and South America, then gaining popularity in New England, now making and enjoying rum worldwide. Craft rum is increasingly becoming a firm favourite of spirit connoisseurs as distillers continue to drive experimentation in the category and push premiumization.

Top Key Players:-Bacardi Limited, Suntory Holdings Limited, Diageo, Maine Craft Distilling, LLC, Charles Merser & Co., Drum & Black Rum Company, Wicked Dolphin Rum, Domaines Ellam and Arizona Craft Beverage, Belize Spirits Marketing, Inc., Rockstar Spirits Ltd.

The growing enthusiasm among millennial buyers for the authenticity of alcoholic drinks has driven the spirits-making industry, including rum. In addition, the increasing number of product shipments in the organization attracts new customers and increases the market for the goods. Advancements of goods through social media and newspaper magazines have a positive effect on market growth at the global level. Due to its smooth flavour, high quality, and genuine taste, consumers prefer antique rum over commercial rum. The manufacturers of craft spirits typically produce on a small scale and have a hands-on approach to the process.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Craft Rum industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global craft rum market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type the global craft rum market is segmented into white rum, black rum, golden rum, and spiced rum. Based on application the global craft rum market is segmented into bottle stores, bars, online, restaurants, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Craft Rum market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Craft Rum market in these regions.

