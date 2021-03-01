Luxury Yacht Market Size, Growth Opportunities 2021-2024: Industry Overview, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, Explosive Factors, Distribution Channel and Analysis on New Project Investment

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global "Luxury Yacht Market" 2021 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024.

The Global Luxury Yacht market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Luxury Yacht market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Luxury Yacht market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Azimut/Benetti

Ferretti Group

Sanlorenzo

Sunseeker

Feadship

Lürssen

Princess Yachts

Amels / Damen

Heesen Yachts

Horizon

Westport

Oceanco

Trinity Yachts

Fipa Group

Overmarine

Perini Navi

Palmer Johnson

Cerri – Baglietto

Scope of the Report:

The consumption volume of luxury yacht is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of luxury yacht market might be slightly slow. But it is surely forecasted that the market of luxury yacht is still promising.

The global sales of luxury yacht were 375 in 2015, down from 412 in 2014. And the older book in 2015 was 734 units, stayed almost the same as the year of 2014. The current average sizing trend is in the 100-150 ft category, which is the major market for the average owner. Current trend shows a diminishing preference to 100-149 ft yachts (now 35.15% of GOB), growth in 79-99 ft (38.42%), and a static condition in the 150 ft+ market.

Due to the high technology level and market requirements in the developed countries, the market is currently dominated by a handful of companies that own the core technologies, including Azimut/Benetti, Ferretti Group, Sanlorenzo and so on.

The worldwide market for Luxury Yacht is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2019 and 2024.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Motor Luxury Yachts

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Private Use

Commercial Use