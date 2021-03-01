Mainframe Market Size, Top Countries Data Analysis 2021 By Industry Share, Progress Insight, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The Global Mainframe market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Mainframe market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Mainframe market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

IBM (USA)

Unisys (USA)

Fujitsu (JP) Scope of the Report:

IBM dominates the mainframe market, accounts for more than 90% market share. Manufacturers did not establish overseas production bases and all the products all manufactured in USA and Japan, mainly in USA. Mainframe is used in many key industries such as financial services, air traffic control, etc. All its consumers attaches great importance to stability and security.

Emerging countries will be more attention to their control of important industries, and therefore will develop related industries to replace existing products. China has successfully developed mainframes, and due to policy the domestic manufacturers will have an optimistic future comparing to the international manufactures.

The worldwide market for Mainframe is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2019 and 2024.

This report focuses on the Mainframe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

z Systems

ClearPath Dorado Systems

GS21 Series On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Cloud

Big Data