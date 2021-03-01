Whirlpool Bath Market Dynamics and Forecast 2021 to 2024 – Growth Rate, Business Strategies with Covid-19 Impact, Leading Players, Revenue Expectation, Cost Structure & Production Process Analysis

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

In the last several years, the global whirlpool bath industry has got a large development. In 2015, the global capacity of toilet tank fittings will be nearly 510000 units while the actual production of whirlpool bath may be 396880 units, with compound growth rate of 2.97%

The whirlpool bath industry is relatively concentrated. Among the market, nearly 70% are produced in USA and EU. Jacuzzi is the largest supplier of whirlpool bath, with more than 100000 unit products annually. In addition, Aquatic is world-leading manufacturer of luxury hydrotherapy systems, everyday bathtubs and showers, and accessible bathing solutions. The Top four manufacturers enjoyed nearly 47% market share.

There are also some companies like Sanitec, Novellini, American Standard and Ariel which specialized in the medium and high-end products. The price of products made by them is much higher than the low-end products, which occupied more than 8.5% of market share.

The worldwide market for Whirlpool Bath is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2019 and 2024.

This report focuses on the Whirlpool Bath in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Global Whirlpool Bath market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Jacuzzi

Aquatic

Caesar

CRW Bathrooms

Kohler

TOTO

Duravit

Sanitec

MAAX

Mansfield

Novellini

American Standard

Jason International

Atlantic Whirlpools

Roca

Hydro Systems

Royal Baths

Ariel

HOESCH Design

Sunrans

Huida Group

SSWW

Yuehua

Wisdom

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Corner

Rectangle

Oval

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Family

Hotel