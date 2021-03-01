Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Size, Top Countries Data Analysis 2021 By Industry Share, Progress Insight, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Dow Chemical

Sharq

Formosa

Yansab

Shell

Al-Jubail Petrochemical Company

Sinopec

Reliance

Basf

Indorama Ventures

Ineos

Huntsman

PTT Global Chemical

LyondellBasell

Indian Oil

Oriental Union Chemical

CNPC

Sibur

Nippon Shokubai

India Glycol Limited

Eastman

Kazanorgsintez

Sasol Scope of the Report:

Ethylene oxide is also known as oxirane which is an organic compound. It is a colorless gas at room temperature and a colorless liquid below 51°F (10.7°C). The major use of ethylene oxide is for the production of ethylene glycol in global. There is few manufacturers produce the ethylene oxide (EO) alone. Commonly, most the giant companies have established the plant to product both ethylene oxide (EO) and ethylene glycol (EG), even the derivative series. What’ more, the ethylene oxide (EO) is mainly commercial in the domestic market due to the unique chemical properties.

In addition, the production regions of ethylene oxide (EO) are mainly located in North America, EU, Mideast, China and Taiwan. Mideast was the leader production regions, which achieved about 36.34% volume market share in 2015.

As for the region consumption, Mideast region remained the largest market for ethylene oxide (EO) in the world, with 36.34% market share consumption in 2015. Other major consuming regions include North America, EU, China and Taiwan, which account for 21.27%, 5.23%, 16.48% and 7.86% respectively.

The worldwide market for Ethylene Oxide (EO) is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2019 and 2024.

This report focuses on the Ethylene Oxide (EO) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

SD-Oxidation

Shell-Oxidation

Dow-Oxidation On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Industrial Uses