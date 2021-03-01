Global Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) Market Size 2021: Industry Growth, Emerging Demand, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Development Status, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Differential scanning calorimeter has developed for half a century. Technologically, it’s very mature. High temperature differential scanning calorimeter of Netzsch is outstanding; however, PerkinElmer is good at low temperature differential scanning calorimeter. The vast majority of differential scanning calorimeters on the market keep heat flux constant. Only PerkinElmer’s DSC 8500/8000 keeps power supply constant. We can’t deny it, they sale 52 Units to University, institute and contract lab in 2015. But the market share is less and less. Malvern’s differential scanning calorimeter is specializes in life sciences and drug discovery for the study of the stability of proteins and other biological molecules. It holds 85% micro differential scanning calorimeter market share in 2015.

World consumption of differential scanning calorimeter was relatively stable, which mainly used as polymers, food, metal and general chemical analysis. And 61% of total consumption occupied by enterprises. The world’s top 500 enterprises hold differential scanning calorimeters which mostly are Ta instruments’. Netzsch’s brand awareness is very high in Asia. China’s sales growth rate of differential scanning calorimeter declines in 2014. It can be primarily attributed to lower research-focused higher priced instrument sales to governmentally funded customers that experienced a tightening of government spending. Average price of Japanese production is lower than European and American. So it’s rather competitive.

The worldwide market for Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -5.7% over the next five years, will reach 50 million USD in 2024, from 71 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

TA Instruments

NETZSCH

Mettler-Toledo

PerkinElmer

Malvern

Shimadzu

Setaram

Hitachi

Rigaku

Linseis

Beijing Henven

Nanjing Dazhan

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Heat Flux DSC

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Drug Analysis

General Chemical analysis

Food Science

Polymers