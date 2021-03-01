Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR over the next years by regions Growth Till 2028|Amcor, Cascades, Clearwater Paper, ProAmpac, DS Smith, International Paper, ITC, METSÄ GROUP, Mondi, Packaging Corporation of America, WestRock

The paper & paperboard packaging market will expect to grow at a rate of 5.59% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The paper & paperboard packaging market report analyses growth which is currently increasing due to the growing environmental issues of landfill and degradation of packaging materials.

Paper & paperboard are precisely extracted from pulp which is derived from wood as well as a non-wood origin as straw, bamboos among others. Wood pulp is easily accessible and is growingly build-up by the recycling of the paper. Continuous nature and low pricing of the wood pulp makes paper & paperboard packaging an admirable form of packaging for end-use commerce. There is no supposed difference between paper & paperboard, besides that a paperboard is thick in size in comparison to a paper. Paperboard is either single or multi-layer paper. Furthermore, paperboard is efficiently stronger, it is a lightweight material and it is of high versatility, cost-efficient and can be effortlessly cut, henceforth, it procures easy packaging.

The major players covered in the paper & paperboard packaging market report are Amcor Limited, Cascades inc., Clearwater Paper Corporation, ProAmpac, DS Smith, International Paper, ITC Limited, METSÄ GROUP, Mondi, Packaging Corporation of America, WestRock Company, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO. LTD., Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), Sappi, Brødrene Hartmann A/S, UFP Technologies Inc., Pactiv LLC, Henry Molded Products Inc., Orcon Industries and FiberCel among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Scope and Market Size

The paper & paperboard packaging market is segmented on the basis of type, grade and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of grade, the paper & paperboard packaging market is segmented into solid bleached sulphate, coated unbleached kraft paperboard, folding box board, white line chipboard, glassine and greaseproof paper, label paper and others.

Based on the type, the paper & paperboard packaging market is segmented into boxboard, paperboard, container board, corrugated board, kraft paperboard and flexible paper packaging.

Based on the application, the paper & paperboard packaging market is segmented into food and beverage, personal care, home care, healthcare, retail and others.

