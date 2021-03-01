Food Packaging Technology and Equipment Market Report 2020 Sales, Consumer Patterns, In-Depth, Regional And Country-Level Analysis – Bosch, Coesia S.p.A, Arpac, IMA, Ishida, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Multivac, Oystar, Nichrome Packaging Solutions, Omori Machinery, Lindquist Machine

Food packaging technology and equipment market is expected to grow at USD 38.9 billion and growth rate of 7.10% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Packaging process is established on technology and equipment which is used to preserve products and helps to keep them fresh for longer period of time. Distribution and transfer of packaged food from one place to another is easier. Moreover; the packaging helps to avoids contamination of the products and also helps to differentiate between the brands and varieties of products.

Food packaging technology and equipment management shifted towards convenient food packaging method for better quality and direct consumption due to the increase in demand for fresh and high quality food products for the consumers. Increase shelf life, and food quality and sustainability are two essential benefits of food packaging which leads towards rising demand for food packaging technology and equipment in the market.

Major players covered in the food packaging technology and equipment market are Bosch Limited, Coesia S.p.A, Arpac, IMA, Ishida, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Multivac Inc, Oystar, Nichrome Packaging Solutions, Omori Machinery, Lindquist Machine Corporation, Kaufman Engineered Systems and ADELPHI GROUP OF COMPANIES among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Food Packaging Technology and Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

Food packaging technology and equipment market is segmented on the basis of technology, material, equipment and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of technology, the food packaging technology and equipment market is segmented into controlled, active, intelligent, aseptic, biodegradable and others. Others segment is further segmented into edible and nano-enabled technology.

On the basis of material, the food packaging technology and equipment market is segmented into metal, glass and wood, paper and paperboard and plastics, others. Others segment is further segment into polysaccharides, proteins, and lipids.

On the basis of equipment, the food packaging technology and equipment market is segmented into form-fill-seal, filling and dosing, cartooning, case packaging, wrapping and bundling, labelling and coding, inspecting, detecting, and check weighing machines and others.

On the basis of application, the food packaging technology and equipment market is segmented into dairy and dairy products, bakery products, confectionery products, poultry, seafood and meat products, convenience foods, fruits and vegetables and others. Others segment is further segment into sauces & dressings and condiments.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Food Packaging Technology and Equipment Market

8 Food Packaging Technology and Equipment Market, By Service

9 Food Packaging Technology and Equipment Market, By Deployment Type

10 Food Packaging Technology and Equipment Market, By Organization Size

11 Food Packaging Technology and Equipment Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Scope of the Report:

Market trends impacting the growth of the global beverage stabilizers market

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, function and application.

To get a comprehensive overview of the Food Packaging Technology and Equipment market.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

