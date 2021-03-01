Food and Beverages Disinfection Market Consumption, Demand And Forecast 2020-2027 | Suez, Evonik, Neogen, Solvay, Stephen, Fink Tec GmbH, Entaco, CCL Pentasol, Xylem, Evoqua Water Technologies

Food & beverages disinfection market is expected to reach USD 23.6 by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 2.1% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Considering the rapidly changing market landscape, are changing their perspectives on expanding beyond traditional markets. In addition to focusing on widening applications, introducing new product portfolios, most food & beverage companies are planning to capture domestic and international markets.

Growing instances of foodborne diseases, technological advancement and growing awareness about food safety among consumers are driving the market growth. Maintaining proper process control and rising demand for minimally processed food products are restraints of the market. Enhancement in packaging and shelf life for processed food acts as an opportunity. Stringent government regulations are the challenges faced by the market.

The major players covered in the food & beverages disinfection report are Suez, Evonik, Neogen, Solvay, Stephen Co., Fink Tec GmbH, Entaco, CCL Pentasol, Xylem, Evoqua Water Technologies, Advanced UV, Halma, Trojan Technologies, Entaco NV, Neogen Corporation. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Food and Beverages Disinfection Market Scope and Market Size

Food & beverages disinfection market is segmented on the basis of type, application area and end-use. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the food & beverages disinfection market is segmented into chemical and technology. Chemical is further segmented into chlorine compounds, hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid, quaternary ammonium compounds, alcohols and others. Technology is further segmented into UV radiation, ozonation, others.

Based on application area, the food & beverages disinfection market is segmented into food packaging, food processing area, and food surface.

Based on end-use, the food & beverages disinfection market is segmented into food industry and beverage industry. Food industry is sub-segmented into fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, dairy products, fish and seafood and others. Beverage industry is sub-segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic.

Scope of the Report:

Market trends impacting the growth of the global beverage stabilizers market

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, function and application.

To get a comprehensive overview of the Food and Beverages Disinfection market.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

