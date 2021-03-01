Gas insulated substation Market 2021 Supply-Demand, Company Analysis and Forecast 2025

Market Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR) discusses multiple forces that can impact the boiler control global market in the years to come. As per MRFR study, the boiler control market is expected to rise at 6.01% CAGR in the forecast period.

The expansion of the logistics market can contribute to the expansion of the boiler control market in the years ahead. A complete assessment of the impact of pandemic on the boiler control market is explained in the report.

The high efficiency and multiple safety features of boiler control can promote the expansion of the market through the review period. It expansion of the boiler control market can be attributed to the rise in the demand for monitors in the boiler alarms and related operations. The easy availability of boiler control hardware and software components, such as pumps, actuator, sensors, and valves can impel the boiler control market across the review period.

The boiler control market can witness exponential rise due to growing need for energy efficient equipment for controlling water and steam pressure. The increase in the adoption of boiler control system for residential utilities can spur the expansion of the market through the study period. Other advantages, such as high investment on smart cities development to curb energy cost, boost energy security, and reduce greenhouse gas footprint can promote the expansion of the boiler control market through the study period

Detailed Regional Analysis

In North America, the rapid expansion of power generation industry is observed as the prominent driver for the boiler control market in the years to come. In addition, the increase in the investment of the government in sustainable energy and the introduction of important renewable projects can support the rise of North America boiler control market in the years to come. In EU, the boiler control market can surge due to increase in the number of power generation plants and introduction of innovative boiler control systems that offer high degree of safety and more energy savings. The surge in demand for electricity across the largest aviation sector of the region can bestow high value annual turnover for EU boiler control market through the analysis period. In APAC, the surge of the boiler control market is likely due to the increased investment in the power generation sector and rise in the demand for nuclear, thermal, hydro, and renewable sources.

Detailed Segment Study

The segment assessment of the Global boiler control market is done by component, type, control type, and end-user.

The type based segments of the boiler control market are fire-tube boiler and water-tube. The water tube segment can thrive across the analysis period. The application based segments of the boiler control market are metal & mining, power generation, chemical, and oil & gas. The oil and gas segment can rise at the highest pace in the years to come. The end-user based segment of the boiler control market are industrial and commercial. The component based segments of the boiler control market are hardware and software. The control type based segments of the boiler control market are modulating and on or off. The modulating segment can thrive in the years to come, reveals MRFR market study.

Market Key Players

Honeywell (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

Emerson (US)

Spirax Sarco (UK)

Siemens (Germany)

Schneider (France)

Yokogawa (Japan)

Cleaver-Brooks (US)

HBX Burnham Commercial (US)

Control systems (Canada)

