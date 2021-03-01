Distributed Energy Resource Management Market 2021 Key Challenges, Operations and Future Forecast 2025

Distributed energy resource management (DERMS) refers to the distribution grid integrated with distributed energy resources (DERs). These DERMS tools are a combination of different hardware and software integrated to manage energy resources properly. The distributed energy resource management market is garnering increasing traction globally. The market growth attributes to substantial investments in fostering clean energy.

Besides, current challenges related to the distribution grid and rising electric utilities need to tackle the new tools. Increasing penetration of DERs in order to manage distribution grids escalate the growth of the market. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global distributed energy resource management market is expected to create an exponential valuation by 2023, growing at 16.50% CAGR throughout the review period (2018–2023).

Substantial investments to provide clean energy services to residential, commercial, and government sectors drive the market growth. DERMS supports achieving regulatory targets for the renewable generation with minimal investment in network capacity, increasing network hosting capacity for DERs significantly. Increasing uses of distributed energy resources (DERs) like solar PV, wind, and hydropower boosts distributed energy resource management.

Additionally, rising advances in grid infrastructure technologies and the rising need to provide clean & highly efficient energy supply boost the market demand. Increasing government focus on integrating DERMS for efficient use of DERs substantiates the growth of the market. The increasing renewable power generation and growing government mandates & updated policies increase the market size. Growing complexities in the grid network due to the dependence on renewable energy resources push the market growth.

Distributed Energy Resource Management Market – Segments

The report is segmented into four dynamics;

By Technology : Solar PV, Energy Storage, Wind, Combined Heat & Power (CHP), and others.

By Software : Analytics, Management & Control, VPP, and others.

By End-User : Government & Municipalities, Military, Industrial, Commercial, and others.

By Regions : Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Distributed Energy Resource Management Market – Regional Analysis

Europe dominates the global distributed energy resource management market. The largest market share attributes to the presence of industry players and energy service providers. Besides, the increasing adoption of renewable sources and increasing energy consumption create considerable market demand. Moreover, substantial investments in grid and transmission infrastructures boost the growth of the regional market.

North America stands second in the global distributed energy resource management market. The market growth is driven by the rising adoption of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and data analytics. Additionally, the increasing energy demand and government initiatives & utility-scale policy support the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, the strong presence of several notable players and advanced grid systems in the region substantiate the growth of the market. Furthermore, factors such as the rising deployments of renewable energy generation systems in the residential sector, and increasing demand for power foster the regional market growth.

The distributed energy resource management market in the Asia Pacific region is growing rapidly. Factors such as the demand for energy continually growing with the ever-increasing population and rapid industrialization & urbanization fuel the growth of the regional market. Increasing governmental emphasis on the development of low-cost power generation boosts the growth of the regional market. Widening uptake of advanced renewable technologies and microgrids across commercial & industrial sectors increases the regional market size.

Global DERMS Market – Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the DERMS market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of several well-established industry players. These players initiate strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and technology launch to gain a larger competitive advantage.

Major Players

Autogrid Systems Inc.

ABB Ltd

Siemens AG

Open Access Technology International Inc.

General Electric

Spirae Inc.

Enbala Power Networks Inc.

Schneider Electric

Doosan Gridtech Inc

Enernoc Inc.

Blue Pillar Inc.

Table Of Contents



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Introduction



2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology



3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Market Size Estimation

3.4 Forecast Model

3.5 List Of Assumptions

3.6 Limitations Of The Study

Continued…

