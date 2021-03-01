U.S. Orthodontics Market 2026 – Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players

The “U.S. Orthodontics Industry” is projected to reach USD 4.21 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. Increasing need for orthodontic treatments for managing malocclusion will be a critical factor aiding the growth of this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “U.S. Orthodontics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Traditional Metal Braces, Ceramic Braces, Lingual Braces, and Clear Aligners), By Age Group (Adult, and Teenager), and by End User (Clinics, and Hospitals) and Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

As per the report findings, the value of the market stood at USD 1.98 billion in 2019. The report also provides the following:

Detailed analysis of all segments of the market;

Comprehensive examination of the key market drivers, trends, opportunities, and challenges;

Careful study of the regional dynamics impacting the market; and

In-depth evaluation of the prominent market players and their strategies.

Malocclusion refers to misaligned teeth or “poor bite”, causing the improper line-up of the upper and lower teeth when they meet. While it is considered more of a cosmetic problem than a dental issue, severe form of malocclusion cause eating or speaking hindrances. Moreover, since misaligned teeth are hard to take care of, this condition can lead to serious dental problems such as tooth and gum decay. Orthodontic treatments, which mainly involve attaching braces or retainers to reshape the teeth arrangement, are required for dealing with malocclusions. According to a study published by the National Institutes of Health, approximately 60%-65% of the US population suffers from some form of malocclusion. Thus, as the awareness about the health implications of this condition spreads in the country, the adoption of orthodontics is likely to spike during the forecast period across the US.

Global U.S. orthodontics market Segmentation :

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Traditional Metal Braces

Ceramic Braces

Lingual Braces

Clear Aligners

By Age Group

Adult

Teenager

By End-User

Clinics

Hospitals

Market Restraint

Contracting Demand for Elective Procedures amid COVID-19 to Hamper Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to hinder the U.S. orthodontics market growth in 2020 owing to the shrinking demand for elective surgeries and treatments. Fears of contracting the infection and weakened spending capacity due to severe economic downturn are the primary reasons why patients are delaying or cancelling non-essential procedures, which include orthodontic treatments. For example, according to the US Department of Commerce, consumer expenditure on healthcare in the country dipped 18% in the first three months of 2020. Globally too, the situation is grim. The CovidSurg Collaborative, a research initiative by 120 countries on the impact of the coronavirus on surgeries led by the University of Birmingham, estimates that over 28 million elective surgeries will be cancelled in 2020. Furthermore, small clinics and health facilities, which are generally preferred by patients for routine orthodontic procedures, have either shut down due to falling revenues or are facing massive work disruptions as a result of lockdowns and social distancing measures. This has led to diminished demand and declining sales. Henry Schein, for instance, reported a 47.5% decline in dental consumables and merchandise sales across North America in the second quarter of 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has, therefore, created major hurdles for the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Leverage Advanced Technologies to Amplify Customer Outreach

With a view to broaden the scope of dental procedures and expand customer base, key players in the U.S. orthodontics market are harnessing the power of virtual technology to extend their expertise and solutions to a wider audience. Other players are focused on introducing novel orthodontic devices to gain an edge in this highly competitive market.

Industry Developments:

July 2020: Align Technology announced the launch of a global service for doctors using the company’s Invisalign and iTERO products. Named Align Digital and Practice Transformation (ADAPT), the service is an expert, independent fee-based business consultation provided by Align to optimize processes and operational workflows of dental practitioners to deliver superior patient outcomes.

June 2020: Las Vegas-based Ence Orthodontics released its latest offering, the Pitts 21 Braces, for patients who want broader smiles on their faces. Highly comfortable and easier to clean than traditional braces, the Pitts 21 Braces have shorter treatment spans as they use light forces and self-ligating brackets.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report:

Great Lakes Dental Technologies (Tonawanda, U.S.)

AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS (Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (Melville, New York, U.S.)

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.)

DB Orthodontics (Silsden, U.K.)

ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION (Ormco Corporation) (Brea, U.S.)

Dentsply Sirona (York, Pennsylvania, U.S.)

3M (Saint Paul, Minnesota, U.S.)

