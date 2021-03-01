Eco-friendly Tiles Market: 2021 Size, Trends, Regional Demand, Industry Top Vendors, Future Prospects, Business Development Strategies and Forecast by 2023

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the Global Eco-Friendly Tiles Market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global eco-friendly tiles market, by type, by product, by end-user, and region.

Market Highlights:

Eco-friendly Tiles are replacing traditional tiles in construction and they are easily available in the market. These are made from renewable materials such as clay and scrap metal. They are gaining popularity in various construction projects or buildings. The growth in remodeling and restructuring of the homes, is expected to fuel the demand for the eco-friendly tiles market. The manufacturing process of the eco-friendly tiles is energy efficient with less waste production leading to minimal impact on the environment. Also, the concept of using recyclable material in manufacturing eco-friendly tiles, brings down the overall cost of eco-friendly tiles. Hence, growing focus on environmentally sustainable green building construction materials, reduces overall expenses, which has boosted the industry growth. However, high cost of tiles may restrict the growth of the market.

The governments across all regions are seen promoting and developing their construction sector. The emerging nations are the ones that are particularly bringing various reforms and regulations to boost their infrastructure growth and real-estate market. Such growth is expected to augment the market growth of eco-friendly tiles. The government of India announced several major policy initiatives such as change in arbitration norms for construction companies, and many others to boost the construction industry in the country. The passage of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016, the amendment to the Benami Transactions Act, and 100% deduction in profits for affordable housing construction, are also some of them.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region is the largest and fastest growing market for the eco-friendly tiles. Increasing spending capacity of the consumers and improved living standard drive the growth of the Asia Pacific market. China, Japan, India, and Singapore are their major markets. North American countries are also expected to contribute, significantly, during the forecast period.

Market Research Analysis:

For the purpose of this study, the global eco-friendly tiles market has been segmented by type, by product, and by end-user. On the basis of product, the market has been segmented as floor tiles, wall tiles, and others. The floor tiles segment will register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, non-residential dominates the end-user segment of the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Non-residential sector, comprising hotels, corporate offices, and education institutes, is expected to contribute, significantly, during the forecast period. In many emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, and Mexico, many people are shifting from rural to urban areas. Hence, increasing population and lack of housing structures are forcing these governments to invest into the construction sector. This would create another opportunity for the eco-friendly tiles, in these countries.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the eco-friendly tiles market include ANN SACKS Tile & Stone, Inc. (U.S.), Arizona Tile (U.S.), Bedrosians Tile & Stone (U.S.), Marazzi Group S.r.l. (Italy), Villagio Tile & Stone (U.S.), Dal-Tile Corporation (U.S.), Wausau Tile, Inc. (U.S.), Terra Green Ceramics Inc (U.S.), EnviroGLAS Products Inc. (U.S.), Crossville Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Tiles (India), Nemo Tile Company Inc. (U.S.), Florim Ceramiche S.P.A (Italy), Vitromex USA (U.S.), and Division Iris Ceramica (Italy).

