Exterior Doors Market 2021: Size, Share, Trends, Growth Strategy, Industry Top Leading Companies, Regional Demand and Forecast Research

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Global Exterior Doors Market, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global exterior doors market by its type, material, mechanism, application and region.

Market Highlights

Exterior doors are predicted to grow by an approximate CAGR of 6% in retail volume during the forecast period. Growth is expected to be driven by rising disposable income, increasing urbanization, and the demand for aesthetic appeal in residential spaces. Higher disposable incomes of the middle-class consumers and the growing construction industries are factors driving the growth of exterior doors market.

Increase in demand for energy-efficient doors, renovation of households, community development, and administrative subsidies are factors which are increasing construction and repair activities which are projected to propel the exterior doors market. Also, the expanding construction industry across the globe has directly contributed to the growth of exterior doors market. Moreover, the growth of the market is likely to be challenged by the high price of the wooden and eco-friendly doors owing to the growing environmental concerns.

Market Research Analysis

The global exterior doors market is a dynamic one and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The market for the exterior doors is driven by construction and renovation of hotels, restaurants, multiplexes, supermarkets, and residential spaces owing to the rising need to enhance their aesthetic appeal. Increasing government investment for infrastructural development, increase in public funding, and steady decline in the cost of building raw materials, are cumulatively expected to propel the growth of global exterior doors market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing segment by region. Of late, transformation of towns into cities and migration of the rural population to urban areas is expected to offer new investment opportunities for the manufacturers and new players in the global market during the forecast period. Population in the developing economies like India, China, and Brazil has changed their buying patterns which has resulted in the sale of high-quality exterior doors. Rising residential and non-residential construction activities, rapid urbanization, and growing middle-class population are equally potent factors responsible for the market growth during the forecast period. The rising construction market enable global players to introduce new products, expand to new regions, and develop new technologies to meet the ever-changing customer demand. The demand for exterior doors has been increasing in the Asia-Pacific region majorly due to a large consumer base, their changing lifestyle, and increasing purchasing power.

Key Players

The key players of global exterior doors market include ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), JELD-WEN, Inc. (US), Marvin Windows and Doors (US), PELLA CORPORATION (US), Masonite (US), Bayer Built Inc. (US), Hörmann (Germany), LIXIL Group Corporation. (Japan), Yuanda China Holdings Limited (China), and Anderson Corporation (US) among others.

