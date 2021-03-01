U.S. Gynecology Robotic Surgery Market 2026 – Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players

The “U.S. Gynecology Robotic Surgery Industry “ is set to gain traction from the increasing shift towards minimally invasive procedures over open surgeries as they have lower readmission rates, fewer complications, and provide faster recovery. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “U.S. Gynecology Robotic Surgery Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Robotic Systems, Instruments and Accessories, and Services), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Physician’s Offices), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 1.04 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.38 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/u-s-gynecology-robotic-surgery-market-103891

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

For more information visit :

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/u-s-gynecology-robotic-surgery-market-103891

COVID-19: Cancellation of Non-essential Procedures to Hinder Demand

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the healthcare sector. Apart from disturbance in the demand and supply chain, it has caused cancellation and postponement of all non-essential, as well as elective dental, surgical, and medical procedures. This also includes gynecology robotic surgeries. The main reason behind this is to reallocate and reserve healthcare resources for the coronavirus positive patients. The American Hospital Association mentioned that in the U.S., hospitals and health systems have experienced a decline of 20% in inpatient volume. We are delivering elaborate research reports to help you regain confidence and surge sales.

Global U.S. Gynecology Robotic Surgery Market Segmentation :

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Robotic Systems

Instruments and Accessories

Services

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Physician’s Offices

By Geography

U.S.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which prominent player would lead in terms of revenue?

Which segment is set to dominate the market in terms of share?

Will the COVID-19 pandemic affect this market severely?

How will organizations promote the adoption of gynecology robotic surgery?

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Geriatric Population to Boost Growth in the U.S.

The rising adoption of sedentary lifestyles and the increasing geriatric population in the U.S. are further surging the incidence of various gynecological conditions among women. This is set to propel the U.S. gynecology robotic surgery market growth in the coming years. As per the American Cancer Society, in 2020, the U.S. is likely to showcase approximately 13,800 new cases of cervical cancer. Apart from that, the rising usage of da Vinci robotic surgical systems for such surgeries would accelerate growth. However, the high cost associated with gynecology robotic surgeries may hamper demand.

Quick Buy – U.S. Gynecology Robotic Surgery Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103891

Segment-

Instruments & Accessories Segment to Dominate Backed by Rising Number of Hysterectomies

Based on products, the market is segregated into services, instruments & accessories, and robotic systems. Out of these, the instruments & accessories segment earned 57.2% in terms of the U.S. gynecology robotic surgery market share in 2019. It is set to retain its dominant position in the coming years because of the increasing adoption of gynecology robotic surgery, as well as the higher number of hysterectomies.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Collaboration Strategy to Gain Competitive Edge

The U.S. market for gynecology robotics surgery houses numerous companies. Among them, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is the leading player owing to its expertise in the field of gynecology robotic surgery. Some of the others are participating in the strategy of collaboration and partnership to gain a competitive edge. Below are two latest industry developments:

January 2020 : Titan Medical and Cambridge Design Partnership (CDP) joined hands to develop a state-of-the-art robotic surgery system. Their main aim is to provide minimally invasive surgery through a single incision.

: Titan Medical and Cambridge Design Partnership (CDP) joined hands to develop a state-of-the-art robotic surgery system. Their main aim is to provide minimally invasive surgery through a single incision. December 2018: Nicholson Center and CMR Surgical unveiled the first training program for Versius based in the U.S. It would provide training programs to 27 surgical teams.

A list of the renowned gynecology robotic surgery providers operating in the U.S.:

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (California, U.S.)

TransEnterix Surgical, Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)

Medrobotics Corporation (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Titan Medical Inc. (Ontario, Canada)

CMR Surgical Limited (Cambridge, U.K.)

avateramedical GmbH (Jena, Germany)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Verb Surgical, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Olympus Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Stryker (Michigan, U.S.)

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/u-s-gynecology-robotic-surgery-market-103891

Table Of Content :

1 Market Overview

1.1 E-bike Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global E-bike Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global E-bike Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global E-bike Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 E-bike Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 E-bike Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global E-bike Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global E-bike Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global E-bike Sales and Market Share by Regions (2020-2019)

4.1.2 Global E-bike Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2020-2019)

4.2 North America E-bike Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

4.3 Europe E-bike Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific E-bike Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

4.5 South America E-bike Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa E-bike Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

5 North America E-bike by Country

5.1 North America E-bike Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America E-bike Sales and Market Share by Country (2020-2019)

5.1.2 North America E-bike Revenue and Market Share by Country (2020-2019)

5.2 United States E-bike Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

5.3 Canada E-bike Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

5.4 Mexico E-bike Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

Toc Continue…

More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights :

Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market | 2021 Size, Share, Sales, Demand, Growth, Merger, Trends, Competitive Landscape And Regional Outlook With Global Industry Forecast To 2026

Laser Hair Removal Market | 2021 Size, Share, Sales, Demand, Growth, Merger, Trends, Competitive Landscape And Regional Outlook With Global Industry Forecast To 2026

Oncology Drugs Market | 2021 Size, Share, Sales, Demand, Growth, Merger, Trends, Competitive Landscape And Regional Outlook With Global Industry Forecast To 2026

Ureteroscope Market | 2021 Size, Share, Sales, Demand, Growth, Merger, Trends, Competitive Landscape And Regional Outlook With Global Industry Forecast To 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights(TM) we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Related Reports:

U.S. Orthodontics Market

U.S. Orthodontics Market Size

U.S. Orthodontics Market Share

U.S. Orthodontics Market Trends

U.S. Orthodontics Market Growth

U.S. Orthodontics Market Analysis

U.S. Orthodontics Market Business Opportunities

U.S. Orthodontics Market Key Players

U.S. Orthodontics Market Demand

U.S. Orthodontics Market Competitive Landscape

U.S. Orthodontics Market Segments

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/