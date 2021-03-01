Clear Aligners Market 2026 – Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players

The global ”clear aligners industry“ size is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching USD 10.04 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 19.7% between 2021 and 2028. Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Clear Aligners Market, 2021-2028”, mentions that the market stood at USD 2.41 billion in 2020 and is likely to showcase exponential growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing focus on the development of advanced clear aligners and the growing demand for aesthetics among the young generation globally. In September 2020, Align Technology, Inc., announced the launch of Invisalign Stickables. The innovative stickers are designed primarily to be adopted with the SmartTrack material in the clear dental aligners.

The effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been on a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government as well as the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in resumption of industrial activities.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

Market Segmentation:

We have categorized the global market for clear aligners based on patient age group, end-user, and region. On the basis of the patient age group, the market is segmented into teenagers and adults. Based on end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals and dental & orthodontic clinics. Furthermore, based on end-users, the dental & orthodontic clinics segment is expected to showcase exponential growth backed by the increasing prevalence of malocclusion disorder globally.

Lastly, based on the region, the market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

What does the Report Include?

The global market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing Focus on Under-Penetrated Region to Augment Growth

The Middle East and Africa and other emerging economies are still untapped and present lucrative opportunities for the market players to strengthen their position. In addition to this, supportive government initiatives to create awareness among the population regarding oral health is driving the demand for advanced clear aligners across the globe. This is expected to bode well for the global clear aligners market growth in the forthcoming years.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America – The region stood at USD 1.41 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the largest global clear aligners market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the strong demand for invisible orthodontics due to the increasing awareness among the young population of these products in the region.

Europe – The region is expected to hold the second position in the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing awareness regarding the availability of advanced clear aligners products in the region between 2021 and 2028.

Product Innovation by Eminent Companies to Amplify Their Market Positions

The global market is experiencing significant competition from the players operating in the market. These players are focusing on developing innovative dental aligners to cater to the growing demand from the healthcare sector. Additionally, adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and facility expansion by other companies to maintain their stronghold is expected to favor the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

January 2021 – Ormco Corporation unveiled Spark Clear Aligner Release 10, its advanced upgrade over previous therapy. Moreover, the company launched a suite of enhancements for its Approver software and case management portal. It is designed to give orthodontists greater start-to-finish control and flexibility for efficient treatment planning.

January 2021 – Ormco Corporation unveiled Spark Clear Aligner Release 10, its advanced upgrade over previous therapy. Moreover, the company launched a suite of enhancements for its Approver software and case management portal. It is designed to give orthodontists greater start-to-finish control and flexibility for efficient treatment planning.

March 2020: Align Technology, Inc. announced the acquisition of Global Holdings GmbH, a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider. The acquisition is expected to help integrate the workflow of dental professionals across 150 countries.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.)

3M (Maplewood), U.S.)

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Ormco Corporation (Envista) (Brea, U.S.)

3Shape A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Dentsply Sirona (York, U.S.)

Argen Corporation (San Diego, U.S.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (Melville, U.S.)

