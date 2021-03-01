Smart Backpack Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global “Smart Backpack Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Smart Backpack Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Smart Backpack market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Smart Backpack:

Smart backpacks are a new generation of luggage that features some advanced technological enhancements such as embedded sensors, Universal Serial Bus (USB) chargers, Wi-Fi hotspots, and other electronics. Individuals who are engaged in outdoor recreational activities like camping, hiking, and trekking are the major consumers of smart backpacks. Smart Backpack Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Ampl Labs

Mancro

Targus

Trakk

Co.Alition

TYLT

Ghostek

Kopack

MOS Pack

Poros

Shenzhen Joyelife Technology

This report focuses on the Smart Backpack in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The specialty stores recorded the highest sales of smart backpacks during 2017. Factors such as the availability of a wide portfolio of products from a variety of brands is the major factor promoting the growth of this market segment. The products sold in the specialty stores are similar across all their stores. Sears Brands, Staples, and John Lewis Partnership are some of the popular stores for specialty outdoor sports equipment.

The Americas accounted for the largest share of the global smart backpack market during 2017. The demand for smart backpacks is increasing in the region owing to factors such as the strong government support for outdoor activities, an increase in the number of camping and trekking sites, and an increase in the affordability of trips among consumers. The US and Canada will be the major revenue contributors to the market in this region and this will mainly attribute to the availability of promising facilities for adventure activities.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Office Backpack

Travelling Backpack

Other Market Segment by Application:

Specialty Stores

Department Stores, Hypermarkets, and Supermarkets

Online Retail