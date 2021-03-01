Categories
Hydrobromic Acid Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Hydrobromic Acid

Global “Hydrobromic Acid Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Hydrobromic Acid Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Hydrobromic Acid market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Hydrobromic Acid:

  • Hydrobromic acid is a type of clear or yellowish liquid containing hydrogen bromide and water. The acid is commercially available in concentrations of 48% and 62%.
  • Hydrobromic acid can be used in the preparation of various chemical intermediates, synthetic dyes, drugs, perfumes and bromides.

  • Hydrobromic Acid Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • ICL-IP
  • Albemarle
  • Chemtura
  • Jordan Bromine
  • Tosoh
  • Tata Chemicals
  • Haiwang Chemical
  • Shouguang Weidong Chemical
  • Shandong Tianyi Chemicals
  • Shandong Tianxin Chemical
  • Weifang Longwei
  • Haoyuan Group

    Scope of Report:

  • First, the hydrobromic acid industry is relatively concentrated: due to the high barriers (raw material barriers) only limited countries are involved in the business. Major manufacturers of hydrobromic acid are mainly in US, Israel, EU and China.
  • Second, the global production of hydrobromic acid increases from 293400 MT in 2010 to 215750 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 6.35 %. ICL-IP, Albemarle and Chemtura Corporation are the world leaders.
  • Third, the product has high value, and the price of the product is also high. The price of hydrobromic acid is affected by the raw material bromine supply. The raw material of bromine is from sea water and underground wells, and the Dead Sea is rich in bromine resources, so the region near the Dead Sea is the world’s largest production base of bromine and hydrobromic acid.
  • This report focuses on the Hydrobromic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • 48% HBr
  • 62% HBr
  • Other

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Inorganic Bromides
  • Organic Bromine
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Other

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Hydrobromic Acid product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hydrobromic Acid, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hydrobromic Acid in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Hydrobromic Acid competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Hydrobromic Acid breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Hydrobromic Acid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hydrobromic Acid sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Hydrobromic Acid Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Hydrobromic Acid Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

