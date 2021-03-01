Hydrobromic Acid Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global “Hydrobromic Acid Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Hydrobromic Acid Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Hydrobromic Acid market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Hydrobromic acid is a type of clear or yellowish liquid containing hydrogen bromide and water. The acid is commercially available in concentrations of 48% and 62%.

Hydrobromic acid can be used in the preparation of various chemical intermediates, synthetic dyes, drugs, perfumes and bromides.

First, the hydrobromic acid industry is relatively concentrated: due to the high barriers (raw material barriers) only limited countries are involved in the business. Major manufacturers of hydrobromic acid are mainly in US, Israel, EU and China.

Second, the global production of hydrobromic acid increases from 293400 MT in 2010 to 215750 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 6.35 %. ICL-IP, Albemarle and Chemtura Corporation are the world leaders.

Third, the product has high value, and the price of the product is also high. The price of hydrobromic acid is affected by the raw material bromine supply. The raw material of bromine is from sea water and underground wells, and the Dead Sea is rich in bromine resources, so the region near the Dead Sea is the world’s largest production base of bromine and hydrobromic acid.

