Neoprene Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global “Neoprene Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Neoprene Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Neoprene market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Neoprene:

Neoprene (also polychloroprene or pc-rubber) is a family of synthetic rubbers that are produced by polymerization of chloroprene. Neoprene exhibits good chemical stability and maintains flexibility over a wide temperature range. Neoprene is sold either as solid rubber or in latex form, and is used in a wide variety of applications, such as laptop sleeves, orthopedic braces (wrist, knee, etc.), electrical insulation, liquid and sheet applied elastomeric membranes or flashings, and automotive fan belts. Neoprene Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

DuPont

Lanxess

Tosoh

Showa Denko

Denka

Asahi Kasei

Chongqing Changshou Chemical

Shanxi-Nairit Synthetic Rubber

Mitsui

Pidilite Industries

Acro Industries

Canada Rubber Group

AJ Rubber & Sponge

Martin’s Rubber Company

China Bluestar New Chemical Materials

Zenith Industrial Rubber Products

This report focuses on the Neoprene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Several benefits of neoprene include heat resistance, ozone resistance, electrical resistance, and anti-weathering properties, which makes a very useful component in the construction and roofing sectors.

Furthermore, neoprene can cope with prolonged exposure to elements in harsh climates, which makes it ideal for use in construction activities. Factors such as recovery in infrastructure spending, improvised liquidity, attractive interest rates, and rise in urbanization will propel growth in the construction activities throughout the world. High demand for better structural properties, development, and modernization of infrastructure will lead to the augmented usage of neoprene over the next four years.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Universal Neoprene

Special Neoprene Market Segment by Application:

Automotive

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Medical

Aerospace