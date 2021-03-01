Categories
Neoprene Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Neoprene

Global “Neoprene Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Neoprene Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Neoprene market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Neoprene:

  • Neoprene (also polychloroprene or pc-rubber) is a family of synthetic rubbers that are produced by polymerization of chloroprene. Neoprene exhibits good chemical stability and maintains flexibility over a wide temperature range. Neoprene is sold either as solid rubber or in latex form, and is used in a wide variety of applications, such as laptop sleeves, orthopedic braces (wrist, knee, etc.), electrical insulation, liquid and sheet applied elastomeric membranes or flashings, and automotive fan belts.

    Neoprene Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • DuPont
  • Lanxess
  • Tosoh
  • Showa Denko
  • Denka
  • Asahi Kasei
  • Chongqing Changshou Chemical
  • Shanxi-Nairit Synthetic Rubber
  • Mitsui
  • Pidilite Industries
  • Acro Industries
  • Canada Rubber Group
  • AJ Rubber & Sponge
  • Martin’s Rubber Company
  • China Bluestar New Chemical Materials
  • Zenith Industrial Rubber Products

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the Neoprene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • Several benefits of neoprene include heat resistance, ozone resistance, electrical resistance, and anti-weathering properties, which makes a very useful component in the construction and roofing sectors.
  • Furthermore, neoprene can cope with prolonged exposure to elements in harsh climates, which makes it ideal for use in construction activities. Factors such as recovery in infrastructure spending, improvised liquidity, attractive interest rates, and rise in urbanization will propel growth in the construction activities throughout the world. High demand for better structural properties, development, and modernization of infrastructure will lead to the augmented usage of neoprene over the next four years.

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Universal Neoprene
  • Special Neoprene

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Automotive
  • Manufacturing
  • Consumer Goods
  • Medical
  • Aerospace
  • Other

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Neoprene product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Neoprene, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Neoprene in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Neoprene competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Neoprene breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Neoprene market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Neoprene sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Neoprene Market:

