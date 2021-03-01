Categories
Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel

Global “Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel:

  • Forged aluminium wheels are one-piece wheels formed from a single block of metal by hot forging, followed by hot or cold spinning and the necessary machining operations. The forging process permits flexibility in design of the styled disk, almost similar to cast wheels. Onepiece forging is considered superior to other forms of wheel manufacturing in providing ultimate strength while reducing weight compared to cast and multi-piece aluminium wheels.
  • Forged wheels are typically around 25% lighter than cast wheels (and potentially even more).

    Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Superior Industries
  • Alcoa
  • BBS GmbH
  • CITIC Dicastal
  • Borbet
  • Gemsy Wheels
  • Ronal Wheels
  • Accuride
  • Wanfeng Auto
  • BBS JAPAN
  • RAYS Wheels
  • Cromodora Wheels
  • Zhejiang Jinfei
  • Lizhong Group
  • YHI

    Scope of Report:

  • The classification of Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel includes OEM, Aftermarket, and the proportion of OEM in 2017 is about 86.13%, OEM will be the reigning segment in terms of market revenue share throughout the forecast period, anticipated to hold about 86.23% revenue share of the global market by 2025 end. With a noteworthy 5.24% CAGR.
  • Under by Application, the global market is segmented into Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicleand. Passenger Vehicle segment will hold maximum sales share in the global market, and the consumption proportion is about 88.8% in 2017. and forecasts indicate 88.9% market share for this segment by the end of the forecast period in 2025.
  • Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30.9% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.8%, China is also an important sales region for the Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel.
  • Market competition is intense. Superior Industries, Alcoa, BBS GmbH, CITIC Dicastal, Borbet, Gemsy Wheels, etc. are the leaders of the industry. In the future, the Forged Alloy Alumunium Whee will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weakening. The installed rate in the commercial vehicle will increase.
  • The worldwide market for Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 3770 million USD in 2024, from 2520 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • OEM
  • Aftermarket

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

